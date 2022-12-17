Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball vs. Tennessee: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online

It’s GameDay!

The 9th-ranked Arizona Wildcats get a chance to avenge last year’s first loss when they host the 6th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-Tennessee game time, details:

Date: Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022

Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 Time: 8:30 p.m. MT

8:30 p.m. MT Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.

McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz. Odds: Arizona is listed as a 3.5-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom gives the Wildcats a 48 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Tennessee on?

Arizona-Tennessee will be televised on ESPN2. Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play) and Jimmy Dykes (analyst) will broadcast the game. You can also find the game on Sling, if that’s your thing.

How can I watch Arizona-Tennessee online?

The stream of Arizona-Tennessee can be viewed at ESPN3.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Tennessee on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Tennessee on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Tennessee?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. That draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Arizona-Tennessee pregame coverage: