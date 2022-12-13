Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball vs. Indiana: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online

It’s GameDay!

The 10th-ranked Arizona Wildcats get a major challenge when they take on the 14th-ranked Indiana Hoosiers at the Las Vegas Clash in Sin City.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-Indiana game time, details:

Date: Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 Time: 5:30 p.m. MT

5:30 p.m. MT Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena; Las Vegas, Nev.

MGM Grand Garden Arena; Las Vegas, Nev. Odds: Arizona is listed as a 1.5-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom gives the Wildcats a 46 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Indiana on?

Arizona-Indiana will be televised on Fox. Gus Johnson (play-by-play) and Bill Raftery (analyst) will broadcast the game. You can also find the game on Sling, if that’s your thing.

How can I watch Arizona-Indiana online?

The stream of Arizona-Indiana can be viewed at FoxSports.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Indiana on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Indiana on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Indiana?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

