Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball makes cut for 4-star 2024 Las Vegas PG Dedan Thomas

One of the top high school point guards out west has the Arizona Wildcats in his final six schools.

Dedan Thomasa 4-star point guard out of Las Vegas, told On3 Sports he is down to Arizona, UCLA, Gonzaga, UNLV, Houston and Florida.

The 6-foot-1, 170 pound Thomas is ranked the No. 38 overall prospect and No. 4 point guard of the 2024 class, according to 247Sports. He plays for Liberty High School in Henderson, a suburb of Las Vegas.

Thomas is scheduled to take an unofficial visit to Arizona on Oct. 28.

“The history and atmosphere at Arizona is crazy,” he told On3Sports. “I have built a great relationship with their coaching staff and I love the way they play which is the way I play.”

The Thomas family (no relation to former Arizona Women’s basketball player Sam Thomas) has some history with Arizona basketball.

Thomas’ father, Dedan Sr., once committed to Lute Olson during the 1990s, according to an Arizona Daily Star feature.

Dedan Sr. ultimately chose to play for Jerry Tarkanian’s UNLV Rebels. The Elder Thomas trained former Arizona big men Chase Jeter and Ray Smithper the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Thomas averaged 12.9 points and 5.5 assists last season for Liberty, a consistent basketball powerhouse in Las Vegas.

Thomas has no intentions of announcing his commitment soon. They plan to take official visits through at least next March.