Arizona Wildcats football signee analysis: 3-star safety Arian Parish

Arizona’s 2023 recruiting class is another good one, and AZ Desert Swarm has you covered with analysis of the signees throughout the offseason.

Let’s take a closer look at the 3-star safety signee Arian Parish.

Parish has very good instincts and has a high football IQ. He quickly dissects the opposing offense as plays develop and reacts with impressive closing speed.

They marry that IQ with loose hips and fluid body movement. This allows him to change direction smoothly and make those quick adjustments mid back-pedal.

Parish’s speed was mentioned above, and it warrants more attention. Besides the closing speed on ball carriers, Parish possesses good enough speed to keep up with receivers downfield. He is also able to close the gap between receivers behind him and disrupt the catch.

He is one of those safeties that loves contact. He is a hard hitter and has decent tackling technique to go with hit power. To go with those hard hits, there could be some durability concerns. He is coming in at about 175 pounds, so he’ll need to add more muscle to ensure his body can take the hits. He is an early enrollee, so that extra time in Tyler Owens’ strength program will only benefit him.

Parish is a very good defensive piece to the class from a very good high school in Texas. He will have some time to develop more, but it shouldn’t come as a surprise if he sees the field sooner than later in his career.