Arizona Wildcats football opens as small underdog for Pac-12 opener at Cal

For the fourth straight week, the Arizona Wildcats will play the role of underdogs.

Arizona has opened as a 4.5-point underdog against Cal, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. No over/under has been listed yet.

The game will air Saturday on the Pac-12 Networkwith a 2:30 p.m. PT kickoff.

The Wildcats are 2-1 against the spread (ATS) this year, and their games have gone over two of three times. The Golden Bears are also 2-1 ATS, and Cal’s games have resulted in one over, one under and one push.

In Cal’s last 10 games at home it is 7-3 overall, 6-4 ATS and the over has hit three times. In Arizona’s last 10 road games, it is 1-9 overall, 4-6 ATS and those games have gone over five times.

This is the 16th straight road conference game oddsmakers have made Arizona the underdog, according to Oddshark.com. Arizona has failed to cover in seven of its last 10 games as a Pac-12 road dog.

Historically, Arizona has struggled to cover playing at California Memorial Stadium. The Wildcats are just 2-7 ATS at Cal dating back to 1998. That includes six straight games where Arizona has not covered, although it has won two in a row in Berkeley and six straight overall against the Bears.

The Wildcats most recently played at Cal in 2017, where they were favored by 4.5 points and won 45-44 in double overtime.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. That draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.