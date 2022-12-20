Arizona wide receiver transfer Dorian Singer commits to USC football

The Trojans added their first Offensive Weapon out of the Portal in standout Arizona receiver Dorian Singer, who committed on Monday. Singer is the third Arizona Wildcat to transfer to USC over the course of a single week, joining defensive lineman Kyon Barrs and cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace. Singer is the highest-rated prospect in USC’s 2023 transfer class as a four-star prospect, the No. 14 overall prospect and the No. 4 receivers.

Overall, Singer is the fifth transfer pickup for the USC transfer class, currently rated No. 14 in the nation.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound sophomore broke out in 2022 with 66 receptions for 1,105 yards and six scores in 12 games with 11 starts; his 1,105 receiving yards led the conference while his 66 receptions were sixth. Singer was named Associated Press first-team All-Pac-12 and second-team All-Pac-12 for his efforts. Head Coach Lincoln Riley got an up-and-close view of Singer this season after the sophomore ran wild for seven receptions for 141 yards and three TDs against the Trojans in a loss.

Singer was a three-star prospect out of Pinnacle High School in Arizona, rated the No. 191 receiver prospect in the 2021 class via 247Sports rankings. His only Power 5 offers were to Arizona, Utah and Texas. Singer contributed as a true freshman with 18 receptions for 301 yards in the final five games of the season.

USC hit the Portal hard for wide receivers in Riley’s first offseason with the addition of Mario Williams (Oklahoma), Brenden Rice (Colorado), Terrell Bynum (Washington) and the 2021 Biletnikoff Winner Jordan Addison (Pittsburgh). The Trojans are not expected to hit the market hard for pass catchers outside of a star player with the incoming 2023 class additions of five-star Zachariah Branch, the No. 1 wide receiver in the country, five-star wide receiver Makai Lemon and four-star wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane.

The Trojans are projected to lose expected first-round pick Addison to the NFL and Bynum to graduation. USC is also set to return Tahj Washington, Kyle Ford, Kyron Ware-Hudson and Michael Jackson III, all contributors this past season, to pair with the 2022 Heisman quarterback Caleb Williams.