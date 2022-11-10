Arizona Western mens soccer prepares for NJCAA tournament

The Matadors will be heading to their fourth consecutive national tournament as they prepare to take on District Champions from across the Nation – 13 On Your Side’s Luis Lopez

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) – Arizona Western men’s soccer is heading back to the NJCAA tournament.

This year’s appearance will be the Matador’s fourth consecutive since making their first tournament back in 2019.

On Wednesday, the team held an 11-on-11 scrimmage to help before they make the trip to Melbourne, Florida, where the tournament will be held.

There, head Coach Kenny Dale’s Squad will face other District Champions from across the nation.

“It’s really exciting, the guys are excited, some of them have never been to Florida so it’s an opportunity to play in a new part of the country against new opponents, and that’s always fun,” Dale said.

AWC was given a seven seed for the tournament on Tuesday. The team will get their first crack at a title on Monday Nov 13, when they take on 11 Seeded Otero in pool play.

Following that game the Matdors will take on two seed Tyler on Tuesday Nov 14.

Both teams have been among the best defensively in the country, each have gotten clean sheets in their past four games.

“It’s really challenging, you have to be spot on, you have to compete physically and technically and tactically at the highest level in the country so I think shooting when we have the opportunity is the big thing for us,” Dale said.