Arizona Western aims for a double-dose of regular season soccer titles

Men’s and Women’s soccer teams each clinch ACCAC regular season titles with wins against Pima

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) – Tuesday night is primed for the next step toward another Championship season for Arizona Western College athletics – once again on the soccer pitch.

Both men’s and women’s Matador soccer teams have an opportunity to snag a regular season title in the same night with the Pima Aztecs coming into town.

The Matadors men’s soccer team moved up to No. 11 in the latest NJCAA DI Men’s Soccer ranking released on Monday.

The Matadors picked up a road win on Saturday to win their second consecutive game, beating Paradise Valley 5-0 to remain in first place in the ACCAC.

With a win Tuesday over third place Pima, the Matadors would take the regular season crown and host the Region 1 final on Friday, October 28th at Matador Soccer Field – just the first step towards duplicating a run that got them to the NJCAA Division 1 title game last season.

The Lady Matadors Women’s soccer team is ranked 13th in the newest NJCAA DI Women’s Soccer poll released on Monday afternoon.

The Matadors continued their undefeated season last week, in a big win over ACCAC foe Cochise to keep the top spot in the conference headed into the regular season home finale.

With the 6-0 win, the Lady Matadors’ offense continues to lead the Nation in goals, now with 90 on the season.

A win for the Matadors on Tuesday, just like the men’s team, would clinch a regular season crown and set up the Region 1 final at home next Friday, October 28th, for a chance to go back-to-back.

The Matador men kick off at 4:30 pm, followed by the women at 7:00 pm.