Arizona vs. Utah odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 1 predictions from proven model

The No. 4 The Arizona Wildcats open the Pac-12 season with a road game at the Utah Utes in Salt Lake City on Thursday. Arizona, 6-0, defeated Cincinnati, No. 17 San Diego State, and No. 10 Creighton to win the Maui Invitational last week in Hawaii. Utah enters at 5-2, most recently having beaten St. Thomas (MN), 95-66. The Wildcats won both of the teams’ matchups last season, the first by 18 in Tucson and later by 20 on the road. Utah is 4-3 against the spread, while Arizona is 2-4 ATS so far in 2022.

Tip-off is set for 8:30 pm ET at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. The Wildcats are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Arizona vs. Utah odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 154.5.

Arizona vs. Utah spread: Arizona -6.5

Arizona vs. Utah over/under: 154.5 points

Arizona vs. Utah money line: Arizona -290, Utah +235

Featured Game | Utah Utes vs. Arizona Wildcats

Why Arizona can cover

Through six games, the Wildcats are the highest scoring team in the nation, averaging 97.5 points per game. Their Sweep in Maui was ultra-impressive in that they defeated two top-20 teams in San Diego State and Creighton, and they led by double-digits with under four minutes left in each of the three victories. Center Oumar Ballo was named MVP of the tournament, having averaged 21 points and 11 rebounds in the three games. In the Championship game against No. 10 Creighton, Ballo scored 30 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Blue Jays had no answer for his size and athleticism.

Forward Azuolas Tubelis leads the team in scoring with 19.3 points per game, averaging slightly more than his fellow big man Ballo (19.0). Texas transfer Courtney Ramey made his debut in Maui and averaged 16 ppg, including making 10 3-pointers. Guard Kerr Kriisa, owner of a triple-double already this season, is averaging 15.3 points and 7.5 assists per game and fellow backcourt mate, Pelle Larsson rounds out the double-figure scorers with an 11.2 average. If there’s one weakness for Arizona, it’s the bench, which only generated a combined 37 points in Maui, 31 of those from Campbell transfer, Cedric Henderson.

Why Utah can cover

The Utes have been Mostly successful under second year Coach Craig Smith despite losses to Sam Houston and Mississippi State as part of the preseason Fort Myers Tip-Off tournament. They are averaging 71.1 points per game and have three double-digit scorers, center Branden Carlson (13.1), guard Gabe Madsen (13.0), and guard Marco Anthony (11.0). Carlson also leads the team with 7.7 rebounds per contest.

Against St. Thomas (MN), the Utes shot 60% from the field including an impressive 10 of 16 from beyond the 3-point line. Also impressively, Utah has 25 assists and 36 made baskets and only turned the ball over seven times. Against an Arizona team that plays quickly, Utah must shoot similarly well and capitalize on the fact that the Wildcats turn the ball over more than 17 times per game, sixth most nationally.

