Arizona vs. Tennessee odds, line, bets: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 17 predictions from proven model

The No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers will be looking to extend their eight-game winning streak when they face the No. 9 Arizona Wildcats on Saturday night. Tennessee has won six of those eight games by double digits and is coming off a 56-53 win over then-No. 13 Maryland last Sunday. Arizona picked up a 14-point win against then-No. 14 Indiana last Saturday before adding a 99-61 win against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Tuesday.

Tip-off is set for 10:30 pm ET. The Wildcats are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Arizona vs. Tennessee odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 150. Before Entering any Tennessee vs. Arizona picks, you’ll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several college basketball odds for Arizona vs. Tennessee:

Arizona vs. Tennessee spread: Arizona -3.5

Arizona vs. Tennessee over/under: 150 points

Arizona vs. Tennessee money line: Arizona -170, Tennessee +145

Why Arizona can cover

Arizona has been the top Offensive team in college basketball so far this season, leading the country in points per game (92.0) and shooting percentage (54.7). The Wildcats are led by the dynamic post duo of Azuolas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo, who are combining to average more than 38 points and 18 rebounds per game. They were too much for Indiana to handle last weekend, and they added to their momentum with a blowout win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Star point guard Kerr Kriisa played just five minutes in Tuesday’s win due to a non-COVID illness, but he is expected to play Saturday. Kriisa is one of five players scoring in double figures for Arizona, averaging 11.6 points and 6.9 assists per game. The Wildcats have had plenty of success against SEC teams in recent years, winning seven of their last 10 contests.

Why Tennessee can cover

Arizona might have the best offense in the country, but it hasn’t faced a defense like Tennessee’s. The Vols lead the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency and have the best defensive 3-point percentage (20.2) along with ranking second in defensive field goal percentage (32.7). They only allowed one 2-point field goal in the first half of their 56-53 win over then-No. 13 Maryland in Brooklyn.

Tennessee is also getting healthier, as Santiago Vescovi missed three games due to a shoulder injury before returning against Maryland. Senior wing Josiah-Jordan James has been in and out of the lineup due to a knee injury, but he has a chance to return for this game. The Vols raced out to a 16-2 lead and held on down the stretch when these teams met in Knoxville last season. Arizona has only covered the spread four times in its last 13 games, while Tennessee has covered in four of its last five games.

