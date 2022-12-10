Arizona vs. Indiana odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 10 predictions from proven computer models

A pair of Powerhouse college basketball programs will meet for the first time when the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats face the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers in the 2022 Las Vegas Clash on Saturday. Arizona bounced back from its first loss of the season with an 81-68 win over California last Sunday. Indiana did the same following its loss to Rutgers, beating Nebraska on Wednesday.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 pm ET. The Wildcats are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Indiana vs. Arizona odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 158.5. Before Entering any Arizona vs. Indiana picks, you’ll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Indiana vs. Arizona spread: Arizona -1.5

Indiana vs. Arizona over/under: 158 points

Indiana vs. Arizona money line: Indiana +105, Arizona -125

Featured Game | Indiana Hoosiers vs. Arizona Wildcats

Why Indiana can cover

Indiana comes into this game as one of the best defensive teams in college basketball, so the Hoosiers are well equipped to deal with Arizona’s offense. The Wildcats have cooled off in their last two games, shooting 8 of 48 from 3-point range in those outings. Star guard Kerr Kriisa went 0 of 9 from beyond the arc during that span, so it will be difficult for Arizona’s offense to get going against a strong defense.

Indiana has won eight of its first nine games this season, including a 77-65 win over then-No. 18 North Carolina at the end of November. Junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers with 17.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Indiana has covered the spread at an 11-3-1 clip in its last 15 games, while Arizona has only covered once in its last seven contests.

Why Arizona can cover

Arizona might be coming off a pair of rough outside shooting games, but it still leads the country in field-goal percentage (.552). Kriisa is still at 40.9% from 3-point range despite his 0 of 9 stretch, and he had his second career triple-double with 14 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds last month. The Wildcats also have enough size to bother Jackson-Davis in the post.

Azuolas Tubelis is averaging 20.1 points and 8.3 rebounds, while Oumar Ballo is scoring 19.1 points on 76.9% shooting. Indiana has not faced a team that is currently ranked in the top 25, and it is winless in its last five Saturday games. The Wildcats tend to play well against Big Ten opponents, covering the spread in four of their last five tries.

