Arizona Volleyball head Coach Dave Rubio steps down after 31 seasons

Dave Rubio, the former head coach of the Arizona Volleyball team has decided it was time for him to step down as head coach and call it a career.

“After 31 seasons as the head volleyball coach at the University of Arizona, it is time for me to retire,” Rubio said.

He leaves the program as the winningest head coach in program history.

Prior to arriving in Arizona, Rubio had already established himself as one of the great young coaching talents. He won a Division II National Championship at California State University Bakersfield, which was part of his successful five-year career at Cal State Bakersfield where he had a 122-66 record. He led the Roadrunners to two Final Fours and the 1989 National Championship.

MORE FROM THE DAILY WILDCAT

Rubio inherited a program that had never won a single conference match prior to his arrival, then over his tenure with the Wildcats he guided them to a 570-380 record and has won 692 matches in his 36-year Collegiate coaching career. This is the 11th most among all active Division I coaches, and he guided Arizona to their first-ever Pac-10 title in 2000.

In 2018, Rubio became just the second volleyball coach in Pac-12 history to amass 500 wins. He ends his coaching career as the second-winningest Coach in Pac-12 volleyball history with 570 wins. Rubio was also very fortunate to join an incredible group of Arizona coaches.

“I owe a debt of gratitude to all the Assistant coaches who have helped me grow and inspire me along this journey, including my Athletic trainer Emily Johnson who has been with me for over 15 years,” said Rubio. “I want to especially thank my Associate Head Coach Charita Stubbs who has been with me for over twenty years as a former player and assistant. I appreciate your loyalty and wisdom over the last 31 years.”

Throughout his tenure, Rubio recruited and coached four first-team All-Americans including Arizona’s first-ever Consensus two-time honoree Dana Burkholder. He also had dozens of other players that had received great achievements and accolades under his tutelage.

Rubio would close out his coaching career by giving his final thanks to his mentors.

“Lastly, I would be sorry I did not properly recognize and thank these two people,” Rubio noted. “Rocky LaRose mentored me and watched over me throughout the 25 years we were together. I can never give her enough credit and thanks for my longevity in Arizona. Suzy Mason took over for Rocky as my supervisor and made my job easier while always being there to help me.”

Charita Stubbs has been named the new head coach of Arizona’s Volleyball team.

Follow Jason Dayee is Twitter