Arizona volleyball Coach Dave Rubio retires after 31 seasons in Tucson

“I want to personally thank all the student-athletes who have contributed to our program. It has been a Privilege to Coach the players who chose to attend and compete at Arizona.”

“After 31 seasons as the head volleyball coach at the University of Arizona, it is time for me to retire,” Rubio said in a press release announcing the decision. “I would like to thank Cedric Dempsey and Rocky LaRose for giving me the initial opportunity to be the head Coach in 1992. I would also like to thank Jim Livengood, Greg Byrne, and Dave Heeke for their belief in me throughout my time at Arizona .

Arizona volleyball Coach Dave Rubio announced his retirement Tuesday after 31 seasons coaching the Wildcats and 36 years coaching Collegiate volleyball. His overall record finished at 692-446, while Guiding Arizona to a 570-380 record.

After leading Cal State Bakersfield to its first national championship in 1989, Rubio came to Tucson where his coaching success continued. Overall, he led Arizona to 20 NCAA Tournament appearances, eight trips to the Sweet 16, four appearances in the Elite Eight and one appearance in the Final Four.

“I owe a debt of gratitude to all the Assistant coaches who have helped me grow and inspire me along this journey, including my Athletic trainer Emily Johnson who has been with me for over 15 years,” said Rubio. “I want to especially thank my Associate Head Coach Charita Stubbs who has been with me for over twenty years as a former player and assistant. I appreciate your loyalty and wisdom the last 31 years.

Rubio was also named Pac-10 Coach of the Year in 2000 when the Wildcats won their first Pac-10 championship.

“I want to thank Dave for his outstanding leadership of our volleyball program for 31 seasons,” Arizona Vice President and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke said. “His coaching career put him among the winningest volleyball coaches in NCAA and Pac-12 Conference history while leaving a tremendous Legacy here at Arizona. His tenure as leader of Arizona Volleyball puts him among the greats of the sport and garners respect from his peers across the country and around the globe.

“Dave guided generations of student-athletes to become academic, athletic and life champions. He is a true Wildcat and an outstanding Ambassador for the University of Arizona and the Southern Arizona community, a person of class and integrity, and we all wish him the best in retirement.”

The Wildcats will be in search of a new volleyball coach this offseason for the first time in over 30 years.