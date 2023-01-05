Arizona, UCLA hold steady while Utah climbs

We’re nearly a week into January, which means we’re one week closer to March and as we inch closer to spring, the Pac-12 has two basketball teams making noise on a national level. Arizona and UCLA are the headliners out west and reside as our top two teams in the conference. As some teams progress and others struggle, we ranked each of the 12 teams in the conference.

The arrival of Thursday marks an exciting slate of Pac-12 games as UCLA and USC battle for supremacy between the crosstown rivals. Ahead of the meeting, Bruins head Coach Mick Cronin detailed the importance of both USC and UCLA playing at a high level.

“Well, I think it’s great,’ Cronin said, via BruinReportOnline. “Since I’ve been here, they’ve had some great players — the Mobleys, and Onyeka Okongwu, now they’ve got Boogie Ellis and Drew Peterson’s had an unbelievable career, so what I like about our USC rivalry is, it’s about basketball. You know, I’m not saying there’s not bad blood, but I don’t know, LA’s such a big city I’m sure there’s families that get upset over it, the difference is, in a lot of rivalries — I come from Cincinnati-Xavier, I was part of Kentucky-Louisville and we’re in the same league, so we played three times last year, so it’s probably different even just for our football program. We play so often and our guys probably know each other so well in the small basketball world nowadays that our rivalry’s about basketball, it’s not a rivalry out of hatred by any stretch—I have great respect for their program.”

Below is how we ranked each team in the Pac-12.