Arizona, UCLA earn top spots in KenPom 2022-23 preseason rankings

“I think Bobby Hurley is going to have an underrated (Arizona State) team if they stay healthy,” UCLA Coach Mick Cronin said on the College Hoops Today podcast with Jon Rothstein. “He has Marcus Bagley back, he has a lot of guys back. They’ll be Sneaky good. Alonzo Gaffney has come a long way. Coach Hurley has done a great job with him.

“Everybody always underrates Colorado. As long as Tad Boyle is on the sideline, you’re going to have a good team. There’s a lot of good coaches in this league. I’d look for some teams to rebound mainly Washington with Big Franck (Oregon transfer Franck Kepnang); Keion Brooks is on that team. They’ve added three major transfers with Noah Williams as well. That’s why they play the game. We’ll see how it all shakes out.”

Here’s how KenPom projects the Pac-12 to shake out: