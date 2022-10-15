Arizona Theater Company moving to Tempe Center for the Arts in 2023-24

PHOENIX — The Arizona Theater Company will move its Valley performances from the Herberger Theater Center in downtown Phoenix to the Tempe Center for the Arts for its 2023-24 season.

The move is a step towards the Arizona Theater Company finding a permanent venue for future seasons, the city of Tempe announced in a press release.

“We are delighted to be making the move to Tempe, a city that is truly the heart of the metro Phoenix area and continues to thrive with diversity and growth,” Geri Wright, Arizona Theater Company managing director, said in the release.

“We look forward to presenting entertaining, thought-provoking and conversation-starting theatre, and we’re so excited to bring our Productions to one of America’s best places to live. This is an incredible opportunity to invite new audiences to our stage, where they will experience world-class art come to life.”

We're excited to announce that ATC's Productions for the 23/24 season will take place at Tempe Center for the Arts! While tickets are not yet on sale for next season, we wanted to let our patrons know about this upcoming change. We look forward to seeing you in Tempe!

The Tempe Center for the Arts is a 600-seat venue in which each seat is no further than 55 feet away from the stage. It will host nearly 100 new theatrical performances during the 2023-24 season when ATC moves in.

The Arizona Theater Company’s move to Tempe will bring shows closer to its core audience, as most of its patrons and single ticket buyers are from East Valley communities, according to the release.

“We are thrilled to welcome Arizona Theater Company and its patrons to Tempe Center for the Arts,” Tempe Mayor Corey Woods said in the release.

“Tempe is a vibrant, inclusive and diverse community, and we look forward to inviting fans of the arts from all walks of life to enjoy an entertaining season in the beautiful setting of Tempe Center for the Arts.”

ATC’s 2022-23 season, which begins next week, will continue in downtown Phoenix, where performances have been shown since 1989.

The Arizona Theater Company will announce the 2023-24 shows in February, and tickets are not yet on sale beyond this season.

The company will perform “The Lion,” “The Glass Menagerie,” “Pru Payne” and “The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley” this season at the Herberger Theater Center. ATC also continues to perform at the Temple of Music and Art in Tucson.