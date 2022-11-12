Arizona State vs. Washington State football updates, analysis, score

Follow our updates of the Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Washington State Cougars Week 11 Pac-12 college football game in Pullman, Washington on Saturday.

The game can be seen at 1:30 pm MST time on Pac-12 Networks.

Roxy Bernstein (play-by-play) and Lincoln Kennedy (analyst) will be the announcing crew for the game.

Pac-12 Networks is available via Sling TV, Cox, Dish, FuboTV, Vidgo, Dish, and other providers. Click here for a list of all the TV carrier providers that carry Pac-12 Networks.

Washington State is an 8.5-point favorite in the game, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The Cougars are -330 on the moneyline. The Sun Devils are +260.

The over/under for the game is set at 59.5 points.

