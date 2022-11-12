Arizona State vs. Washington State football updates, analysis, score

Follow our updates of the Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Washington State Cougars Week 11 Pac-12 college football game in Pullman, Washington on Saturday.

The game can be seen at 1:30 pm MST time on Pac-12 Networks.

Roxy Bernstein (play-by-play) and Lincoln Kennedy (analyst) will be the announcing crew for the game.

Pac-12 Networks is available via Sling TV, Cox, Dish, FuboTV, Vidgo, Dish, and other providers. Click here for a list of all the TV carrier providers that carry Pac-12 Networks.

Washington State is an 8.5-point favorite in the game, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The Cougars are -330 on the moneyline. The Sun Devils are +260.

The over/under for the game is set at 59.5 points.

Most sites are predicting that the Cougars will beat the Sun Devils in Saturday’s game, and they are taking Washington State to cover the point spread.

The Arizona Republic’s Michelle Gardner previewed and predicted the outcome of the game in her Arizona State vs. Washington State Scouting report.

ASU, Washington State records this college football season

The Sun Devils are 3-6 on the season, coming off a 50-36 loss against UCLA.

ASU’s wins came against NAU, Washington and Colorado. It’s other losses were against Oklahoma State, Eastern Michigan, Utah, USC and Stanford.

The Cougars are 5-4. They are coming off a 52-14 win against Stanford.

The Cougars’ other wins came against Idaho, Wisconsin, Colorado State and California.

Their losses have been against Oregon, USC, Oregon State and Utah.

Pregame reading for ASU vs. Washington State Pac-12 football game

