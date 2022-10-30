Arizona State vs. Colorado Pac-12 football updates, analysis, score

The Arizona State Sun Devils take on the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday in a Pac-12 college football game in Boulder, Colo.

Follow our updates on the game.

ASU vs. Colorado first half stats, thoughts

A lot went right for ASU football in the first half of Saturday’s Pac-12 game vs. Colorado in Boulder.

The Sun Devils have a 28-17 lead on the Buffaloes after an impressive half by quarterback Trenton Bourguet in his first career start.

Bourguet is 17-for-23 for 251 yards and a touchdown in the game.

Receiver Elijhah Badger has 103 yards on six catches and has been a yards after catch machine.

Tight end Jalin Conyers has three catches for 51 yards and a touchdown.

Running back Xazavian Valladay has 12 carries for 77 yards and three touchdowns in the game for the Sun Devils.

For Colorado, JT Shrout is 7-for-16 for 123 yards and two touchdowns, while Deion Smith has 12 carries for 69 yards rushing.

Jordyn Tyson has three receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown.

ASU has outgained Colorado 327-217 and has a 251-123 passing yards advantage.

Colorado has a 94-76 rushing yards advantage.

So far, it looks like Shaun Aguano’s decision to start Trenton Bourguet has paid off, although ASU is playing Colorado, who is just 1-6 on the season.

Aguano’s decision to take over play-calling responsibilities from Offensive Coordinator Glenn Thomas also appears to be working as ASU has been crisp on offense for the most part.

The Sun Devils had a lead on Stanford last week at the half, before wilting on offense in the second half.

Will they put together a better second half in Boulder in this one?

Score: ASU 28, Colorado 17 (halftime)

Xazavian Valladay scores 3rd touchdown of game, reaches career milestone

The Sun Devils are up 28-17 after a 1-yard touchdown run from Xazavian Valladay, his third touchdown run of the game.

With the run, Xazavian Valladay hit 4,000 career rushing yards, becoming the 143rd player to rush for 4,000 yards.

ASU’s drive went for 75 yards and took nine plays and 2:21.

Score: ASU 28, Colorado 17 (:55 left in second quarter)

Colorado right back in game vs. ASU with big touchdown pass

The Buffaloes are right back in the game late in the first half after a 58-yard touchdown pass from JT Shrout to Jordyn Tyson pulled Colorado within 21-17 with 3:16 left in the half.

Colorado’s drive only took four plays and went for 67 yards. It took 1:57 off the clock.

Score: Arizona State 21, Colorado 17 (3:16 left in first half)

Colorado forces ASU to punt

ASU had a three-and-out on its next possession, losing three yards on the drive to have to punt the ball back to Colorado.

Arizona State forces Colorado to punt

The Sun Devils allowed the Buffaloes to get a first-down on a 13-yard run by Jayle Stacks on Colorado’s first play of its next possession, but then shut down Colorado to force a punt and give ASU the ball back.

The Sun Devils will start their next possession at their own 29-yard line, looking to extend their lead before the half in Boulder.

ASU responds vs. Colorado to extend lead

The Sun Devils have extended their lead on the Buffaloes with an impressive 42-yard touchdown run from Xazavian Valladay on a 3rd-and-2 play.

Valladay benefitted from some great blocking to create a massive hole for him to run to for the touchdown.

ASU’s drive took 2:53 off the clock and went for 75 yards over seven plays.

Valladay has eight carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns in the game as ASU has scored touchdowns on three of its four possessions.

Trenton Bourguet is 13-for-16 for 187 yards and a touchdown passing in his first career start.

Score: ASU 21, Colorado 10 (7:59 left in second quarter)

Buffaloes get their first touchdown of the game vs. Sun Devils

Colorado has pulled within 14-10 after a 7-yard pass from JT Shrout to Montana Lemonious-Craig capped a 7-play, 52-yard drive that took 3:14 off the clock.

The Buffaloes ran the ball successfully on the drive, with the touchdown pass the only pass of the drive. Momentum appears to have swung in Colorado’s favor.

ASU could use a good response on offense here.

Score: ASU 14, Colorado 10 (10:52 left in second quarter)

Colorado slows down ASU’s offense

The Buffaloes increased their pressure on Trenton Bourguet on their next defensive possession, forcing the Sun Devils to punt after one first down.

ASU had scored touchdowns on its first two possessions of the game.

Bourguet started the game 9-for-9 for 161 yards before throwing two straight incompletions and then connecting with Elijhah Badger for a pass for no gain.

Sun Devils’ defense standing tall vs. Buffaloes

Colorado had to punt on its next possession after gaining 26 yards on six plays, 15 of which came on a personal foul penalty on Khoury Bethley.

Colorado has only gained 55 yards on offense in the game and is 1-for-4 on third down.

The Buffaloes have 26 yards passing.

Trenton Bourguet, Arizona State offense off to impressive start vs. Colorado

The ASU offense is impressive in Boulder. The Sun Devils extended their lead to 14-3 after a 7-play, 75-yard drive over 3:12.

QB Trenton Bourguet found Jalin Conyers for a 12-yard touchdown for his first touchdown pass of the game.

Bourguet is 8-for-8 passing for the Sun Devils for 124 yards. He has connected on passes with six different receivers on ASU’s first two drives.

Score: ASU 14, Colorado 3 (2:39 left in first quarter)

Colorado gets on board vs. Arizona State

Colorado scored its first points of the game on a 49-yard field goal by Cole Becker to pull the Buffaloes within 7-3.

Colorado took 10 plays on the drive and went 44 yards.

ASU’s defense made a big stop on a run by Deion Smith on 3rd and 3 at the ASU 30-yard line to force the Buffaloes to kick the field goal.

Score: ASU 7, Colorado 3 (5:51 left in first quarter)

ASU Marches down field to take early lead vs. Colorado

Trenton Bourguet got his first start at QB for Arizona State and the Sun Devils impressed on his first possession, marching 64 yards down the field on eight plays for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead on the Buffaloes.

Bourguet completed passes of eight, 13, 26 and five yards on the drive, while running back Xazavian got it going on the ground, rushing for a 4-yard touchdown.

The Sun Devils couldn’t have asked for a better start with Bourguet starting.

Score: ASU 7, Colorado 0 (10:37 left in first quarter)

Strong start on defense for ASU vs. Colorado

The Sun Devils forced Colorado to a three-and-out on its first possession of the game after the Buffaloes completed one of three passes on their first drive, but didn’t get enough yards for a first down.

JT Shrout started the game at quarterback for Colorado.

ASU got the ball at its own 35-yard line in good field position for its first drive.

Shaun Aguano to call plays for Arizona State vs. Colorado

Arizona State interim Coach Shaun Aguano is set to do the play-calling on offense for the Sun Devils against Colorado on Saturday.

Aguano is taking over calling the plays from Offensive Coordinator Glenn Thomas.

Arizona State stalled on offense in the second half of last week’s 15-14 loss to Stanford, helping prompt Aguano to make the change in an attempt to create a Quicker tempo for the Sun Devils when they have the ball.

Sun Devil Source first reported the change in play-calling duties earlier this week.

More:Arizona State football fans sour on Shaun Aguano as permanent Coach after loss to Stanford

ASU football names Trenton Bourguet starter for game vs. Colorado

The Sun Devils will start Trenton Bourguet at quarterback for Saturday’s game against Colorado, according to Jeff Munn on the Sun Devil Tailgate Show.

Bourguet and Emory Jones competed for the starting job this week in practice after Arizona State’s 15-14 loss to Stanford last week and evidently Bourguet won the competition.

Bourguet led ASU to a win over Washington earlier this month in relief of Jones, who left the game with an injury.

After ASU’s bye week, Jones returned as the starter and played the entire game against Stanford.

ASU lost to Stanford after failing to score in the second half. It led the Cardinal at the half, 14-6.

Stanford scored all of its points on field goals.

Jones finished 14-for-25 for ASU passing the football against Stanford, with 227 yards, one interception thrown and a touchdown pass.

He was 8-for-12 in the first half, for 117 yards.

In ASU’s previous game on Oct. 8, backup QB Trenton Bourguet replaced an injured Jones and led the Sun Devils to a 45-38 upset of then No. 21 Washington.

Bourguet was 15-for-21 in the game for 182 yards, with three touchdown passes and one interception.

More:ASU football fans, media call for Trenton Bourguet to replace Emory Jones at quarterback

The game can be seen at 4:30 pm MST time on ESPNU.

Drew Carter (play-by-play) and Rene Ingoglia (analyst) will be the announcing crew for the game.

ASU is a 13.5-point favorite in the game, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Arizona State is -650 on the Moneyline and Colorado is +440.

The over/under for the game is set at 46.5 points.

Most sites are predicting the Sun Devils to beat the Buffaloes in Saturday’s game, although they don’t agree on whether ASU will cover the point spread.

The Arizona Republic’s Michelle Gardner previewed and predicted the outcome of the game in her ASU vs. Colorado Scouting report.

ASU, Colorado records this college football season

The Sun Devils are 2-5 on the season and are coming off a 15-14 loss at Stanford last week.

Arizona State’s wins came against Washington and NAU. The Sun Devils’ other losses were to Oklahoma State, Eastern Michigan, Utah and USC.

Colorado is 1-6 on the season, coming off a 42-9 loss at Oregon State.

The Buffaloes’ lone win came against California in overtime, 20-13.

They opened the season with losses against TCU, Air Force, Minnesota, UCLA and Arizona.

Pregame reading for ASU vs. Colorado Pac-12 football game

Reach Jeremy Cluff at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.