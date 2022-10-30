Arizona State vs. Colorado Pac-12 football updates, analysis, score

The Arizona State Sun Devils take on the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday in a Pac-12 college football game in Boulder, Colo.

Follow our updates on the game.

ASU vs. Colorado first half stats, thoughts

A lot went right for ASU football in the first half of Saturday’s Pac-12 game vs. Colorado in Boulder.

The Sun Devils have a 28-17 lead on the Buffaloes after an impressive half by quarterback Trenton Bourguet in his first career start.

Bourguet is 17-for-23 for 251 yards and a touchdown in the game.

Receiver Elijhah Badger has 103 yards on six catches and has been a yards after catch machine.

Tight end Jalin Conyers has three catches for 51 yards and a touchdown.

Running back Xazavian Valladay has 12 carries for 77 yards and three touchdowns in the game for the Sun Devils.

