Arizona State Men’s Basketball Postgame Quotes – Washington State

Arizona State Men’s Basketball Head Coach Bobby Hurley

Opening Statement:

“It’s good to get back on track with a win. It’s probably as good as we’ve played offensively and I think it could have been a little better. I thought we had really good looks throughout the course of the game. I thought we moved the ball well. I liked our assist total, you know, 18 assists on 31 made field goals. We got some good work done in the paint again. Lot of good stuff on the Offensive end. It’s good, again, to get back to the feeling of winning a basketball game after having two tough losses, so hopefully we’ll continue to gain confidence. I think it’s a quality win. I don’t really look at their record, because they’re not the same team they were earlier in the year when they had injuries and a variety of things they had to go through. They’re a good basketball team and Kyle does a really good job. They run a good offense, they can really shoot and they have a good inside player and they’ve played really good competition very well in the last couple of weeks. I feel good about the win and just move on from here.”

On it being a shootout…

“I think we had one or two more stops. I said to the guys at Halftime we had our press and they dribbled the ball off their leg and it bounced all the way to someone for three. There were a couple of plays like that. Powell is a good player, hit a hell of a one-legged step back as the shot clock was expiring. I think our defense played better than it looked in terms of the numbers in the first half. We easily could have held them to around 31 points, but it’s good to see us play the other end of the floor at a better level, so we’re hoping for development in that area.”

On Washington’s touches leading to Offensive success

“I’m not sure exactly that’s the answer. It’s certainly something we want to take more of a look at. It was a concerted effort, especially the way he was making shots in the first half you almost couldn’t call his number enough. I was happy to see Desmond Cambridge Jr. make his first three shots, DJ [Horne] hit a couple, just had really good contributions from everyone. Luther Muhammad, to play his minutes, nine minutes, nine points, hit a big three, always plays really hard, so I was happy to see him play well.”

On figuring out their zone…

“I think we had really good success against their zone, when we hit the high post. We were able to go high-low a few times or just make a comfortable jump shot. Alonzo Gaffney had one at the foul line in the first half. That was probably the adjustment that we needed to make, just focus on getting the ball. We were kind of dribbling around a bunch and too stationary, too stagnant on the perimeter. The high post was a good spot for us in the zone.”

On closing out on three-point shooters…

“I think we lost Mullins too many times, for a guy that when the ball leaves his hands it looks like it’s going in every time, he’s really an elite shooter. And we lost Rodman a couple of times. There’s always things you can improve on and do a little better, but overall I liked our activity defensively and down the stretch, when they cut it to three and we had to get the stops we needed, we got them.”

On DJ Horne’s performance…

“The floater in the paint was a huge shot. We trust him, and over the course of the season and body of work you may never watch him play in a game again where he gets back to back open Threes in the first half like he did and didn’t connect. I’m not worried about him making shots. He didn’t allow it to affect how he played defense and his effort so I’m happy about that.”

On having trust in his bench and doing a hockey line change…

You’re always a little nervous about that. Usually I only go to that tactic when I’m upset with the team. I wanted all those guys to play together, and really I didn’t want to take any of my starters out, because I felt like they played really well to start the second half and I didn’t want to single one of them out. It was just something that I had to do on the fly, I’m not sure that I’m gonna do that always. I liked how they brought more energy to the game and stretched our lead out or at the very least maintained it. A number of those guys made plays out there.

On the starters and bench each getting to all play together…

I told the guys at Halftime ‘Hey, everybody is going to get an opportunity, we’ve been going at it for 4 months. We’ve hung our hat on our depth and how hard we practice and each unit going against each other. It was kind of symbolic of trust in the entire group.

On having Offensive flow…

It felt great to get high percentage shots. I think Warren really kicked things off, as I Touched on, I think he was 8/8 at halftime. I think our offense just flowed very well and a majority of the shots came off moving the basketball and just quality, unselfish play.

Arizona State Men’s Basketball Guard Luther Muhammad

There is team depth…

“We’re a deep team, so I don’t think that’s the first time that that’s happened this year and I believe it’ll probably happen again. Everyone gotta come in and play hard and contribute when their number is called.”

On all five bench guys playing together…

“I feel like we did great, this is one of the best games we had as a bench, just picking it up, and changing the pace of the game.”

Arizona State Men’s Basketball Forward Warren Washington

On his performance tonight…

“I feel really good, I don’t want to get too high or too low. Just want to stay level, and continue to work hard and try to get win after win after win.”

On early involvement and that being on purpose…

“It’s been a learning curve here, because they haven’t had a big one like me here. I feel like this was a step in the right direction for sure. Credit to my teammates and my coaches because they’ve given me a lot of chances today. In practice, we do a really good job of getting inside and out, I feel like it was just translating to the game. Like I said, credit to my teammates and coaches for trusting me.”

On wanting to win tonight…

“Not ‘any way any how’, but definitely come in and win. Not get too down on ourselves and trust that we stay at it and come in to work every day. Come to push each other and stay together. Most importantly, when you’re losing, always stay together. The more we are together, the better chance we’re going to come out and stop the flood.”

On having more assists than rebounds…

“Yeah, that was definitely the first time. I was very mad at myself. I looked at the scoreboard and I had 0 rebounds and I was like ‘Wow, this is unacceptable.'”

On leading in assists and Frankie leading rebounds…

“That just goes to show how much I love playing here. I love the fact that they came out and supported us even though we’ve had two straight losses. I’m honestly like the most confident person; they gotta pick a poison, really. They gotta double me or leave me in isolation.”

On how hard it is to win…

“That’s where you gotta weather the Storm, you gotta trust your teammates on defense and on offense. Guys like Luther came off the bench and gave us energy when we needed it.”