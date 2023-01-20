Arizona State Men’s Basketball Postgame Quotes – vs. UCLA

Arizona State Men’s Basketball Head Coach Bobby Hurley

Opening Statement…

“I’d like to first of all, to thank our students and our fans for coming out. I got chills coming out for that game and seeing what the crowd looked like and the energy. But we didn’t take care of the ball early in the game and thought we had that under control as the game went on, but unfortunately their points off turnovers were hard for us to overcome. It felt like the difference in the game and they’re a really good team. Credit to UCLA and what Mick Cronin has done there and those guys aren’t fazed by anything. Just the runs we made, like we were in pretty good shape, they generally had an answer and we didn’t get enough stops. We allowed them to shoot 50 percent from the field in the game and we did a pretty good job, I think they were 37 at halftime. Just the second half we couldn’t get stops, their key players really made a lot of plays out there.”

On the stretch to end the game…

“They turned their level up and they fed off the fact that they were hitting some shots, too. You play teams like that have been to the Final Fours, have those types of guys that have won so many games. They know how to turn it up a little bit down the stretch and I’d have to go back and look at the possessions. But there were times when we missed guys that we should’ve made one more pass or a different pass and it wasn’t made against a defense like that. If there is an opening and someone is open, you better be able to find him because they cover the court very well and their bigs move very well and they’re a very good defensive team.”

On both teams’ defense raising each other’s’ level in the first half…

“I envisioned the possibility that it could be 11-8 at the under eight, that’s what it was maybe. So, I assumed that could’ve been a distinct possibility; as good as I’ve watched them on film, they play defense to defend and all of their numbers support that. I liked what we could potentially do at that end of the floor as well. I mean we did it for 20 minutes, we didn’t do it the entire game. Then everyone will point to the end of the game and we couldn’t stop them from scoring and we couldn’t score. First of all, that’s not a 12-point loss, so whatever that number is doesn’t mean anything to me. That game was not a 12-point game. But that aside the way we started the half can’t happen, you got a momentum play at the end of the half to go up five and one minute in they go on an 8-0 run. They got good players so it’s not always easy but we just got to figure out how to play better early in that second half.”

On Austin Nunez’s minutes off the bench…

“In these big games, he’s proven that he belongs and that certainly he is capable of making plays and we struggled to score and he’s very efficient and makes some big shots. His defense on Campbell I thought was better than anyone’s defense on him throughout the game. He fought like heck against the ball screens and got back in front of him quite a bit, moved his feet great, so he played both ends very well.”

On taking next steps after tonight…

“We’ve been taking it. There’s a reason why this building was filled and there was so much buzz about the game and we won a lot of games. There’s still a lot of work to be done, we can’t afford to lose at home, I don’t care who you play. We’ve lost two of them to two top-five teams, but we got to go back to the drawing board, we have a quick turnaround. We have to prepare for a team that is on the rise and has played better lately in USC and they’re going to be desperate probably after that result in Tucson. You just don’t know as a coach the damage that gets done, these guys today went to the well. They played their butt off today, so you go do that and now it’s about damage control and building them back up and getting them ready to come out again on Saturday night.”

On the Perimeter scoring…

“I thought those guys were fine, it’s just they put (Jaylen) Clark on DJ (Horne) and they turned things up defensively, he’s one of the best wing defenders in our league. So, we would love for those guys to get going and they both did together, which was nice. The other one was you got to credit again, (Adem) Bona, his work in the post defense to make catches difficult for Warren (Washington) was an issue for us, we couldn’t play through him nearly as much, so that was a problem as well.”

On building up team in short time before Saturday’s game…

“We talked about it. UCLA is good at it. I mean, again, they’re second in the country in creating turnovers and turnover margin. But we’ve shown that we can take care of the ball at a better clip. And I think some of the turnovers early can be attributed to just being excited to play, kind of anxious and maybe playing too quickly and all those things, but we still reverted back to it, you know, later so 24 to nine, we talked about that. Your Scouting … Jermaine Kimbrough does as good a job as anybody that I’ve coached with and preparing our team to play. (David) Singleton… leaving him a couple of times where you’re helping him that wasn’t our plan. So we’ve got to do a better job understanding personnel and not leaving a guy like that, that could knock down three point shots.”

On atmosphere in the crowd…

“It’s right there with Kansas back when they were number one in the country. It was an unbelievable environment. I can’t ask for anything more – no one can – I played in a lot of big games as a player and a Coach and you get goosebumps coming out and seeing the crowd like that. It was just fantastic. I told my players they’re the reason that the crowd was here like that. They earned that. They earned the right to be in this game. I think we went toe to toe with them for a while. Their experience and their winning habits, and having done it over the years with certain players, you can see that kind of taking over late in the game. But our guys, the season we put together, is the reason that crowd was there tonight like that. So, we just got to keep winning basketball games and trying to put ourselves in a position to have these moments again. But it’s not a Disney movie and stuff. You know, a fairy tale where you’re one game behind, you get this crowd. And this is our moment. And that’s not what life is about. And you wish it was, but it’s not real. They took it and they won it. All the credit to UCLA tonight.”

On Austin Nunez bringing pressure on defense…

“He’s not afraid of the moment and is a very courageous kid. And he’s got the physical tools. I was debating, kind of, going to him after I took him out because he’s been out there for a while and then maybe going back to him in the last four or five minutes. And I was thinking hard about that. And maybe that could have been a possible way for us to generate a couple more points that we probably needed.”

On Enoch Boakye’s performance…

“It’s great. I’m happy for him. He’s had a great attitude. He’s practiced hard. And he hasn’t put his head down and so he deserved to go in there when the opportunity presented itself when Duke had two fouls and we needed to get Warren (Washington) out of the game. He made an impact so that’s a step in the right direction for him and it’s always good to know that a guy like him you might see him get more of an opportunity as we keep going here because we need everybody on our team to contribute.”

On message to the team for the next game against USC…

“It’s just repairing the guys, getting everyone back. We gave our best shot tonight. Did we play perfectly? Well, but everyone fought their ass off to try and win this game and now there’s some disappointed guys in the locker room. So tomorrow just to get them refocused. And for a team that is going to be hungry coming in here now obviously playing better and a team that’s been to the NCAA tournament a lot the last couple years (in USC).”

Arizona State Junior Guard DJ Horne:

On the difference in the last five minutes of the game…

“I think we just couldn’t find an answer offensively to match their Offensive plays. I think they really started to turn it up a notch towards the end of the game and we didn’t have some answers late in the stretch.”

On the experience of UCLA…

“I’m sure it probably helped a lot. That school is rich in tradition. I’m sure they have a lot of guys that come there and have experience in games like this. I think they’re on a 10-game win streak. They’ve had a couple in a row. I think they just knew what to do at the end of the game.”

On responding the UCLA’s 8-0 run to open the half…

“Second half, I think we didn’t come out as aggressive as we did to start the game. I think it was still a pretty manageable game until late in the game.”

On if the student section and fans helped…

“Yes, it did, I don’t think I ever recall the second deck being that full last year. I couldn’t see any empty seats up there so definitely Shoutout to the fans for having our backs tonight. Hopefully you could have more games like this in the future.”

On regrouping for a Matchup against USC…

“We can’t hang our heads, they’re the No. 5 team in the nation. They’re a good team and to play a good team like that and taking it down to the wire. We have a lot of positives to look back on in this game to use for the next game against USC.”

On watching Nunez grow as a guard this season…

“Seeing him come in like a little baby, first day on campus and seeing how much he’s grown. He’s definitely surprising me. I know he had some game to him from watching him in high school but the jump from high school to college is a big jump so to see how far he’s come up to this point, I think is crazy. He’s only going to keep getting better.”

On going into the Locker room up five after the half court…

“I think the energy was good, that was a big momentum play for us going into the half. For me it kind of backfired and brought back flashbacks in a negative way that I don’t want to talk about. I’m glad that I was on the right side of things this time.”

It is believing if they can learn more from a loss than from a win…

“Yes I do. They’re a team that’s been in a final four and gone far in the tournament and that’s what we’re trying to do this year. There’s a lot of games in the season and we were battle tested and faced some tough teams like them. Arizona for example. So those are games that we’ve lost and we can learn from that to help us later in the stretch when March comes.”

On knowing they can go toe-to-toe with a top-5 team in the country…

“I think it tells us that any given night we can lace them up and play against anybody. We just have to go out there and play basketball.”

On the difference between the 14-point first half and the second half…

“I think a different flow in the second half. The ball wasn’t moving the same way it was in the second half. They made some defensive adjustments going into halftime. I think that’s all it was.”

Arizona State Freshman Guard Austin Nunez

On taking on Tyger Campbell…

“I wanted to take on the challenge, just because he’s an older player who’s been playing at a high level and been to Final Fours. He’s been to positions that I want to be. I took the challenge face on, wanted to guard him 94 feet and he hit tough shots the whole game. I wasn’t going to back down from it. It was a tough loss. Like DJ said, there’s plays that we could have made offensively that could have helped us down the stretch to make the game close or a better outcome.”

On the atmosphere of the arena…

“For me being a freshman, I came to a couple games last year and it wasn’t like this at all. The atmosphere was crazy, I mean, it was loud in here. It was super loud in here. Everybody was jumping before tipoff started. The student section was rocking. It was great to see everyone come out.”

On his confidence and striving for the big moment…

“I mean being from Texas and where I’m from in Texas, nobody respects you. So having that mentality on the floor and everyone thinks I’m not as good as them on the floor. So I just have that mentality when I play all the time.”

