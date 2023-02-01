Arizona State football signs quarterback Jaden Rashada

There will be quite the quarterback competition at Arizona State this season. The Sun Devils already had five in the mix for the job but have added another as new head Coach Kenny Dillingham Landed perhaps the most impressive one in his still short tenure.

National Signing Day brought another in the form of Jaden Rashada. The 6-foot-4, 175-pounder had signed with the University of Florida during the December early signing period but he was released from that letter-of-intent obligation after a NIL deal worth a reported $13 million fell through.

Rashada, out of Pittsburg High School in Northern California, is a coveted four-star prospect who had 32 offers with a lot of high-profile schools seeking his services. Among those were Miami, the school to whom he verbally committed before signing with Florida, LSU, Oklahoma, Auburn, Penn State, Tennessee and Michigan State. He had offers from 11 Pac-12 schools, the exception being USC.

