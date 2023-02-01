Arizona State football signs quarterback Jaden Rashada

There will be quite the quarterback competition at Arizona State this season. The Sun Devils already had five in the mix for the job but have added another as new head Coach Kenny Dillingham Landed perhaps the most impressive one in his still short tenure.

National Signing Day brought another in the form of Jaden Rashada. The 6-foot-4, 175-pounder had signed with the University of Florida during the December early signing period but he was released from that letter-of-intent obligation after a NIL deal worth a reported $13 million fell through.

Rashada, out of Pittsburg High School in Northern California, is a coveted four-star prospect who had 32 offers with a lot of high-profile schools seeking his services. Among those were Miami, the school to whom he verbally committed before signing with Florida, LSU, Oklahoma, Auburn, Penn State, Tennessee and Michigan State. He had offers from 11 Pac-12 schools, the exception being USC.

ASU appeared to be a destination for Rashada as soon as he was released from his original LOI. He grew up watching ASU because his father Harlen played for the Sun Devils from 1992 to 1994 and was part of the Rose Bowl team that also featured Pat Tillman.

Jaden was also recruited by the previous staff headed by Herm Edwards and including then Offensive Coordinator Zak Hill.

Rashada was the third highest uncommitted player in the country coming into the day. He is pegged by 247Sports as the No. 6 quarterback in the country, No. 4 players out of talent-laden California and the No. 44 overall player nationally. He was named an Under Armor All-American.

The Sun Devils have three quarterbacks returning: Trenton Bourguet, who started the last five games, as well as red-shirt sophomore Daylin McLemore and Bennett Meredith, just wrapping up his true freshman season. Neither of those played in a game last season.

Dillingham also has two Division 1 transfers at that position in Notre Dame’s Drew Pyne and Brigham Young’s Jacob Conover. Conover is a local out of Chandler High School.

ASU had another quarterback pledge in Israel Carter out of Corona Centennial (Calif.). He was originally going to sign in December but delayed that, most likely due to the Division 1 additions, and has yet to officially sign.

Rashada’s commitment was the first news of the day, but the first player whose paperwork was delivered came from linebacker K’Vion Thunderbird, a three-star prospect out of Kenwood Academy in Chicago.

ASU signed 15 players during the December signing period. It also added 25 Division 1 transfers, the most of any team in the country.