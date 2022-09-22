Arizona State football needs short-term memory against Utah

LaDarius Henderson doesn’t have fond memories of playing against Utah.

The senior left guard has been a part of two-straight losses at Utah.

“I really don’t like Utah personally. My teammates know that since I’ve come here, it’s not my cup of tea,” Henderson said.

Henderson is referring to the 21-3 loss to Utah in his freshman season in 2019, a memory that returns to him whenever the Sun Devils and Utes meet.

Sep 1, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devil Offensive lineman Ladarius Henderson (77) takes the field with his teammates before they play the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Sun Devil Stadium.

For the returners, last season’s 35-21 loss at Utah is an even fresher memory.

The game marked the beginning of the end of last season.

ASU came in 3-0 in the Pac-12 in a stretch that included a thrilling comeback win over UCLA. All was lost with a second-half meltdown against Utah with 28 unanswered points.

There isn’t any time for the Sun Devils to ease into Pac-12 play with three ranked teams in the coming weeks. ASU will head right into the fire with Defending conference Champion Utah coming to Sun Devil Stadium on Saturday.

