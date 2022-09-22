Arizona State football needs short-term memory against Utah

LaDarius Henderson doesn’t have fond memories of playing against Utah.

The senior left guard has been a part of two-straight losses at Utah.

“I really don’t like Utah personally. My teammates know that since I’ve come here, it’s not my cup of tea,” Henderson said.

Henderson is referring to the 21-3 loss to Utah in his freshman season in 2019, a memory that returns to him whenever the Sun Devils and Utes meet.

For the returners, last season’s 35-21 loss at Utah is an even fresher memory.

The game marked the beginning of the end of last season.

ASU came in 3-0 in the Pac-12 in a stretch that included a thrilling comeback win over UCLA. All was lost with a second-half meltdown against Utah with 28 unanswered points.

There isn’t any time for the Sun Devils to ease into Pac-12 play with three ranked teams in the coming weeks. ASU will head right into the fire with Defending conference Champion Utah coming to Sun Devil Stadium on Saturday.

“When you look back at the tape, you felt like you had a chance and you look at some Mistakes you made and that’s what we’re trying to clear up now. We’re trying to clear up some mistakes and hopefully come up with a better outcome,” ASU defensive coordinator Donnie Henderson said.

“We thought we had a pretty good half. They came back and made a couple of adjustments and knocked us off the ball. They’re going to come out and be physical, that’s just who they are. They got skill at every position,” he added.

The game showed the alarming storyline of ASU’s lack of discipline with 115 yards given up on 13 penalties.

Utah’s significance in the Pac-12 isn’t lost on ASU. Ranked at No. 13 in the latest poll, the Utes possess one of the toughest defenses with an average of 14.3 points surrendered in the first three games. Utah has the best pass defense in the Pac-12 with opponents averaging 90.0 yards per game.

Even though the Utes lost by three points to Florida in the season opener, the program defeated Southern Utah and San Diego State in blowout wins with one touchdown given up in each game.

“They are physical. We’re definitely physical. They’re a disciplined team and I feel like that’s a lot of what makes them great. They’re really great and I’m not going to sit up here and tell you they’re not because they are. I have a lot of respect for that Coach and his players and the way they play that game. It’s a lot of fun playing with guys like that,” Henderson said.

With a new coach at the helm, ASU is tasked with adjusting to changes within the program in a short span. Interim head Coach Shaun Aguano has picked up the tempo in practices, but has also encouraged his players to adopt a Mindset that emphasizes taking practice one day at a time.

Short-term memory is something ASU will need following a disappointing loss to Eastern Michigan last week that left the team in low spirits.

“Everybody is focusing in on what they’re doing at this moment. We know we play Utah this weekend and they’re a good team. We’re going to focus on tomorrow, Thursday, Friday, and then when it comes time to the game, all that work is going to be shown and we’re going to go out and play,” fullback Case Hatch said.

