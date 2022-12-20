Arizona State football lands former Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne

Arizona State football lands former Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne

The Arizona State quarterback room for the upcoming season got more interesting on Monday with the addition of a high-profile quarterback to the Sun Devils.

Former Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne announced on social media that he was committed to ASU.

Last season, Pyne threw for 2,021 yards and 22 touchdowns for the Fighting Irish. They had six passes intercepted.

More:Tracking Arizona State football players in and out of the transfer portal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button