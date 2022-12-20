Arizona State football lands former Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne

The Arizona State quarterback room for the upcoming season got more interesting on Monday with the addition of a high-profile quarterback to the Sun Devils.

Former Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne announced on social media that he was committed to ASU.

Last season, Pyne threw for 2,021 yards and 22 touchdowns for the Fighting Irish. They had six passes intercepted.

ESPN called Pyne “one of the top available quarterbacks in the NCAA transfer portal.”

Pete Thamel reported that Pyne Clicked with ASU Coach Kenny Dillingham in a visit to the Arizona State campus over the weekend.

He wrote: “Pyne appreciated Dillingham’s work in developing Bo Nix at Oregon last year and was attracted to the program’s new energy and playing for a quarterback-friendly head coach. According to sources, Pyne also felt the momentum building within the program.”

Pyne completed 64.6% of his passes last season for Notre Dame and went 8-2 as the starting quarterback. They had a 4-1 record against teams in the Top 25.

CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli called Pyne a “foundational piece” for the Arizona State roster.

Pyne joins a crowded QB room for the Sun Devils that includes Marana product Trenton Bourguet, a redshirt senior who took over as Arizona State’s starter last season and went 145-for-204 for 1,490 yards and 11 touchdowns, with six passes intercepted, and Chandler High product Jacob Conover, a transfer from BYU.

Emory Jones, ASU’s starter at the beginning of last season, has entered the transfer portal, in addition to Paul Tyson and Finn Collins, who announced his decision to enter the Portal on Monday night.

The Sun Devils also have Bennett Meredith a redshirt freshman from Hoover, Alabama, on the roster for next season, as well as redshirt junior Daylin McLemore from San Mateo, Calif and Max Clark, a redshirt freshman from Boise, Idaho.

