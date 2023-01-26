Arizona State football favored in odds for Jaden Rashada’s next team

The Arizona State football team is the favorite to land former Florida quarterback signee Jaden Rashada, according to recent odds.

Bookies.com has the Sun Devils at +140 to land Rashada, a 5-star QB whose father, Harlen, played at Arizona State. It gives the team a 41.67% implied probability to be the Pittsburg (Calif.) High standout’s next school.

TCU is second in the odds at +180 (35.71%), followed by Washington at +400 (20%) and California at +1000 (9.09%).

The site lists “Other” at +2000 (4.76%) in its odds.

Rashada reportedly visited Arizona State last weekend after being officially released form his letter of intent at Florida.

He is scheduled to also visit TCU.

Rashada is the No. 6 QB prospect in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports. His father played at ASU between 1992 and 1994.

