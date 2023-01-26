Arizona State football favored in odds for Jaden Rashada’s next team

The Arizona State football team is the favorite to land former Florida quarterback signee Jaden Rashada, according to recent odds.

Bookies.com has the Sun Devils at +140 to land Rashada, a 5-star QB whose father, Harlen, played at Arizona State. It gives the team a 41.67% implied probability to be the Pittsburg (Calif.) High standout’s next school.

TCU is second in the odds at +180 (35.71%), followed by Washington at +400 (20%) and California at +1000 (9.09%).

The site lists “Other” at +2000 (4.76%) in its odds.

Rashada reportedly visited Arizona State last weekend after being officially released form his letter of intent at Florida.

He is scheduled to also visit TCU.

Rashada is the No. 6 QB prospect in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports. His father played at ASU between 1992 and 1994.

New ASU Coach Kenny Dillingham recruited Rashada when Dillingham was Oregon’s offensive coordinator.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Jaden Rashada threw for 5,275 yards at Pittsburgh last season, with 59 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.

He had a falling out with Florida after the Gator Collective – an independent fundraising group that is loosely tied to the university and pays student-athletes for use of their name, image and likeness – failed to Honor a four-year deal worth more than $13 million, the Associated Press reported.

Rashada would join a growing QB room if he chose Arizona State.

Drew Pyne recently transferred to ASU from Notre Dame and could currently be in line to start the season for the Sun Devils.

He threw for 2,021 yards and 22 touchdowns for the Fighting Irish last season. They had six passes intercepted.

Pyne completed 64.6% of his passes last season and went 8-2 as the starting quarterback. They had a 4-1 record against teams in the Top 25.

The Sun Devils’ QB room also includes Marana product Trenton Bourguet, a redshirt senior who took over as Arizona State’s starter last season and went 145-for-204 for 1,490 yards and 11 touchdowns, with six passes intercepted, and Chandler High product Jacob Conover , a transfer from BYU.

One site recently ranked Arizona State’s quarterback situation for next season as No. 10 in the Pac-12.

TCU is losing QB Max Duggan to the NFL draft after his remarkable year with the Horned Frogs.

Could ASU land Rashada?

Bookies.com’s Dan Kilbridge broke down the Sun Devils’ chances.

He wrote: “This program doesn’t look anything like it did when Rashada was first going through the recruiting process. Herm Edwards is gone, 32-year-old Kenny Dillingham is the new head Coach and the Sun Devils reportedly lead the Nation with more than 40 new players coming in via recruiting or the transfer portal. Dillingham, the former Oregon Offensive coordinator, had a great relationship with Rashada when he was recruiting him at Eugene. He can sell a vision of a once-proud program restored, with Rashada leading the way at quarterback. Considering how things went down at Florida and Miami, Rashada’s decision could come down to trust. And it sounds like there’s more than enough with Dillingham, and Arizona State in general.”

National Signing Day is Feb. 1.

