Arizona State basketball’s Marcus Bagley deletes Cryptic ASU tweet

Arizona State basketball’s Marcus Bagley deletes Cryptic ASU tweet

The Marcus Bagley saga with the Arizona State basketball team took a very interesting turn on Tuesday when the forward tweeted, and then deleted, a post that appeared to slam his university.

“ATHLETES please please please make a well thought through decision where you go to school,” the now deleted post read. “These people will tell you anything to build you up just to tear you down.”

Bagley’s Tweet was captured in screen shots by several college basketball writers, including The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie, who tweeted “Arizona State’s Marcus Bagley explaining why he hasn’t been playing then setting the building on fire” with a screen-shot of the message.

More:Arizona State men turn back Alcorn State for sixth win

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button