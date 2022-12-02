Arizona State basketball’s late 3 caps off comeback win over Colorado

If you’re an Arizona State men’s basketball fan, you had a love-hate relationship with the three-point ball Thursday night.

ASU trailed by 15 heading into the half after only putting up 23 points against the Buffalos’ physical interior defense.

The second-half comeback was capped off by a Desmond Cambridge three with 2.9 seconds remaining in the first game in Pac-12 play with a 60-59 road win over the Colorado Buffalos on Thursday.

Bobby Hurley Let’s his guys play and @dezcambridgejr wins it for the Sun Devils! pic.twitter.com/hy83FqhxgQ — State of the Sun Devils (@AZSportsDevils) December 2, 2022

ASU started 0-for-13 in the first half from three before finishing the game 5-for-26 (19.2%). The team hit four of its last six long balls as well.

Without starting guard Frankie Collins due to a non-Covid related illness, ASU’s offense was led by Devan Cambridge with 18 points. Both Cambridge Brothers finished in double digits.

Coach Bobby Hurley and the Sun Devils hung around with tough defense, forcing 20 turnovers. The biggest problem for ASU was the rebounding deficit, which Colorado won 47-34.

The Sun Devils closed the deficit and took a one-point lead with 2:26 remaining in the second half and trailed until the final three from Cambridge.

Colorado’s KJ Simpson led the Buffalos with 13 points and six rebounds. Colorado also had 10 different players score in the game.

ASU wins its seventh game of the season and first in the Pac-12 after starting the season 6-1 in nonconference.