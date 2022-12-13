Arizona State basketball overcomes foul trouble to slip past Creighton

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — The Arizona State men’s basketball team has made a habit of gutting out some close wins. They did it again, rallying past Creighton 73-71 Monday night at the Jack Jones Hoopfest at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay.

It marked the eighth straight win for ASU (10-1), whose lone loss was to Texas Southern in overtime in the third game of the season. The eight in a row is the longest win streak since the 12-0 start at the start of the 2017-2018 season.

ASU is 5-1 in games decided by six points or less with the difference in those games being a combined 15 points.

It was the fifth straight loss for Creighton (6-5), which started the season ranked No. 9 nationally. The losing streak is the school’s longest since the 2010-2011 season.

