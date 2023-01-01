Arizona State at Stanford: Live Stream Women’s College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

This season, the Pac-12 is starting to show that it is one of the best overall conferences in Women’s college basketball. As of today, the conference has five teams ranked in the top 18 overall, with three other teams with 10 wins unranked. The best team in the conference is second-ranked Stanford (13-1) as it takes on last-placed Arizona State (7-5) today. Since losing their first and only game of the season, the Cardinal have rattled off eight wins in a row, including two against ranked opponents and their first game in conference play. This will be a fun basketball game.

How to Watch Arizona State at Stanford today:

Game Date: December 31, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)

In their last game, the Cardinal crushed Cal as they continue to play well in conference play and rise up the national rankings.

This season, the Cardinal have leaned on team play after losing multiple starters to the WNBA in the draft after last year’s run to the NCAA Championship game.

Cameron Brink is pacing the team on both sides as a great scorer and defender with 13.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game. She also has Haley Jones (12.7 points), Hannah Jump (12.6 points) and Kiki Iriafen (10.2 points) all scoring in double figures.

