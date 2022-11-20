Arizona State at Cal: Stream Women’s College Volleyball Free Live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

With just three games left in the regular season, Arizona State and California will meet on Sunday in a Pac-12 Women’s college volleyball matchup. The Sun Devils are on a six-game losing streak with the most recent loss coming against No. 8 Stanford in a 1-3 defeat. Marta Levinska led the Sun Devils offensively with 15 kills on the day while Iman Isanovic added 12 kills. Isanovic also scooped up 12 digs marking her 11th double-double in a row this season. Annika Larson-Nummer wore the libero jersey for two sets in the match and added 11 digs to make it 14 games in a row with double-digit digs.

How to Watch Arizona State at California in Women’s College Volleyball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 20, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 pm ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)

Live Stream Arizona State at California in Women’s College Volleyball on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

The Bears have really struggled this season going 7-20 overall and 0-17 in conference play. The team’s most recent defeat came against Arizona in a tight 3-2 loss. Despite a strong Offensive performance from Lydia Grote with 18 kills, the team was unable to pull off the win with the next closest players in the category putting down nine kills. Tara DeSa put up a career-high 32 digs in the match and was just one off the school record.

When these two teams met earlier this season, Arizona State won in straight sets.

Regional restrictions may apply.