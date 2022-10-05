Arizona soccer is slowly getting back to full health as it heads out on its toughest road trip of the season

Last week, Arizona soccer head coach Becca Moros said that three-quarters of her sophomores had dealt with injuries this year. The Wildcats also spent some time without a senior defender Madison Goerlinger in the lineup. Those health issues are slowly getting worked out.

“I’ve actually gotten back a bunch of people,” Moros said. “We just kind of lose them as we get them back a little bit.”

Goerlinger, who changed position to center back this season, was hurt against San Diego State in the Aug. 11 exhibitions. She continued playing for a while but was held out as Pac-12 play got closer.

“It’s good, getting better every day,” Goerlinger said. “I’ve been doing rehab and treatment. So that’s been a lot of help, and the coaches and (Madeline Toretta), our Athletic trainer, have been really good with accommodating for me or just helping me as the season goes along.”

In addition to Goerlinger, Moros reeled off a group of names that included Maddy Koleno, Gianna Christiansen, Jordan Hall, Marley Chappelland Nyota Katembo as members of the injured. All of those names have played an important role either last year or this year when they were not injured.

It’s just part of the life of a college athlete, both Goerlinger and Moros explained.

“Injuries come with every season, every team,” Goerlinger said. “It’s obviously difficult. No one wants to be injured. No one wants to have that, but the girls and the team have been great support to each other with helping each other out and being there for one another, which has been really helpful.”

The Wildcats need all of their players as they head to face UCLA and USC in Los Angeles. Both teams are ranked in the top 10 of the United Soccer Coaches poll right now.

“Both of them are really good teams,” Goerlinger said. “Both of them are now ranked pretty high up. UCLA at one. I think I saw USC at eight. So I’m really excited. I think the girls are, too. We still have a lot to prove, and I have no doubt that we will. We put up a great fight against Stanford and Cal. Obviously, things didn’t go our way, but I think that we’re playing some of the best soccer we’ve been all season and previously, so it’s a great time.”

Arizona Wildcats (3-5-2, 0-3 Pac-12) @ USC Trojans (7-1-1, 3-0 Pac-12)

When: Thursday, Oct. 6 at 3:30 p.m. MST

Where: McAlister Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif.

Viewing: Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Arizona, Pac-12 Los Angeles

Statistics: Arizona Live Stats

Rankings: USC is ranked No. 8 in the United Soccer Coaches poll and No. 24 in the RPI. Arizona is No. 110 in the RPI.

Arizona Wildcats (3-5-2, 0-3 Pac-12) @ UCLA Bruins (11-0, 3-0 Pac-12)

When: Sunday, Oct. 9 at 2 pm MST

Where: Wallis Annenburg Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif.

Viewing: Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Arizona, Pac-12 Los Angeles

Statistics: Arizona Live Stats

Rankings: UCLA is No. 1 in both the United Coaches poll and RPI. Arizona is No. 110 in RPI.

How to follow along

Follow us on Twitter @AZDesertSwarm for all things Arizona Wildcats. For live tweets of volleyball matches and news throughout the week, follow our Deputy editor @KimDoss71.