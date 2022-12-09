Arizona Seniors in golf carts abound bring holiday cheer all around

Christmas carolers are on the streets of Goodyearand this crowd is bringing a bit of old time cheer to friends.

It’s an annual tradition for the folks in this 55+ community, and this year they’ve added even more pizzazz.

T’was 17 days before Christmas, and all through the PebbleCreek retirement community, festive Residents dressed in Santa hats, lights – even as cousin Eddie.

Driving in decked out golf carts, they brought their cheer, singing loudly for the entire community to hear.

“We divided into groups to sing to our homebound people,” said Organizer Patti Wegehaupt.

Through streets, sidewalks and roads, the Joy and jolliness was there by the loads.

“It’s so wonderful that we are able to help those who are unable to participate the way that we do,” said Wegehaupt. “We are just so grateful that we can do that.”

And if you were there that Thursday, what could you say? The spirit of the holidays is always just one act of kindness away.

In addition to caroling, Residents also enjoyed a Christmas golf cart parade. They say it’s one of their favorite events of the year.

More holiday Headlines