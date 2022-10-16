Arizona Republic’s analysis of top teams, contenders

Arizona Republic’s analysis of top teams, contenders

Here are The Republic’s predictions for who will be the top 10 teams in the NBA’s West conference in the 2022-23 regular season, with projected records.

1. Golden State Warriors (55-27)

The Defending Champion Warriors extended their Dynasty to four titles over the past eight seasons (along with two losses in the NBA Finals in that span). They won it all last year after Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green were healthy together again once Thompson returned from his nearly two-year knee injury absence in January.

During their two recent non-playoff/draft Lottery seasons the Warriors built a Stronger and Younger bench to back their 30-plus triumvirate including the emergence of 23-year-old guard Jordan Poole as their one of their best Offensive threats besides Curry and Thompson . Golden State had the league’s top defensive rating last season (106.9), and have most of the same roster back, so they won’t just beat teams by raining 3s to outscore them. All eyes will be on how the Warriors Chemistry will be sustained after the Punch seen around the world by Green on Poole in practice earlier this month.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) attempts a layup as Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, right, defends during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

2. Memphis Grizzlies (52-30)

And Morant is the locomotive who will pull the Grizzlies back to near the top of the West. His supporting cast — Jaren Jackson, workhorse bigs Brandon Clarke and Steven Adams, efficient backup point guard Tre Jones, top shooting guards Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks — proved it can win without him last season as the Grizzlies won eight of their last 11 regular games after Morant suffered a knee injury on March 18. The Playoffs are totally different than the regular season, but the Grizzlies were the NBA’s most dangerous team from around the holidays to the playoffs, whether they had an entirely healthy first and second unit or not.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button