Arizona Republic’s analysis of top teams, contenders

Here are The Republic’s predictions for who will be the top 10 teams in the NBA’s West conference in the 2022-23 regular season, with projected records.

1. Golden State Warriors (55-27)

The Defending Champion Warriors extended their Dynasty to four titles over the past eight seasons (along with two losses in the NBA Finals in that span). They won it all last year after Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green were healthy together again once Thompson returned from his nearly two-year knee injury absence in January.

During their two recent non-playoff/draft Lottery seasons the Warriors built a Stronger and Younger bench to back their 30-plus triumvirate including the emergence of 23-year-old guard Jordan Poole as their one of their best Offensive threats besides Curry and Thompson . Golden State had the league’s top defensive rating last season (106.9), and have most of the same roster back, so they won’t just beat teams by raining 3s to outscore them. All eyes will be on how the Warriors Chemistry will be sustained after the Punch seen around the world by Green on Poole in practice earlier this month.

2. Memphis Grizzlies (52-30)

And Morant is the locomotive who will pull the Grizzlies back to near the top of the West. His supporting cast — Jaren Jackson, workhorse bigs Brandon Clarke and Steven Adams, efficient backup point guard Tre Jones, top shooting guards Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks — proved it can win without him last season as the Grizzlies won eight of their last 11 regular games after Morant suffered a knee injury on March 18. The Playoffs are totally different than the regular season, but the Grizzlies were the NBA’s most dangerous team from around the holidays to the playoffs, whether they had an entirely healthy first and second unit or not.

3. Phoenix Suns (50-32)

The Suns have gone from young underdogs who went 8-0 in the Bubble three seasons ago older dogs. They have the league’s fourth-highest in age (27.6 years; two spots higher than the Lakers). Their 37-year-old floor general is Chris Paul, and last season’s first-team All-NBA selection, Devin Booker, is finally getting superstar respect.

But can Phoenix prove again it’s a title contender, not a Pretender following that crushing Game 7 blowout loss to Dallas in the West semifinals? After the Suns’ 2021 Finals run, then a franchise-record 64 wins last season that clinched the top overall playoff seed, they had plenty of well-documented offseason distractions. If Cam Johnson succeeds as Jae Crowder’s replacement, Mikal Bridges continues budding into a potential All-Star, and their bench can provide necessary depth, the Suns are resilient enough to make another deep playoff run.

4. Denver Nuggets (47-35)

Having the reigning two-time MVP Nikola Jokic inherently puts Denver in playoff contention. But the return of their best guard, Jamal Murray, from his year-long knee injury, and volume shooter Michael Porter Jr. (lumbar spine surgery) can help the Nuggets return to form: they were the West’s second and third seeds in the 2019 and 2020 playoffs, respectively. Plus, the addition of guards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith, defensive stopper Bruce Brown, 15-year veteran forward Jeff Green and having the inside play from dunk specialist Aaron Gordon could make the Nuggets a stronger force than the six seed they were last season.

5. Minnesota Timberwolves (44-38)

After beating the Clippers in the play-in game for the No. 7 seed last postseason, Minnesota put No. 2 seed Memphis is on its heels in the next round before losing in six games. Rebounding was the Timberwolves’ weakness, so they addressed that issue by adding three-time Defensive Player of the Year and All-Star big Rudy Gobert in a blockbuster trade with Utah in July. He’s in a twin-tower setup with Minnesota’s other All-Star big and sleek long range shooter, Karl-Anthony Towns. The rise of Anthony Edwards, a high-leaping two-guard and the T-Wolves’ most versatile player, and D’Angelo Russell facilitating the offense could help them get over the playoff hump.

6. Dallas Mavericks (43-39)

The Mavericks caught Lightning in a bottle last postseason. First, Luka Doncic and company took out Utah, helping prompt new Jazz CEO Danny Ainge to break up his former playoff-contending team and former Coach of the Year Quin Snyder to resign after eight seasons in Salt Lake City. Then the Mavs annihilated the Suns in the final two games of the West semifinals before losing to the Warriors in the conference finals. The departure of Jalen Brunson, who signed a four-year deal for $104 million with New York in July, is a loss of solid production in an offense that’s highly predicated on the 3-ball. But they still are formidable defensively, with big Maxi Kleber, backup shooting guard Spencer Dinwiddie, stretch-four Dorian Finney-Smith and newcomer JaVale McGee, the former Suns shot-blocking center and 7-foot rebounder, to become their new starting pivot player .

Play-in team predictions

Los Angeles Clippers (42-40): Kawhi Leonard Returns after being out all last year with his ACL injury. Paul George is their leader, but he’s had a long history of faltering and not leading teams to a championship. Having a refreshed John Wall after two years of Purgatory in Houston, along with re-signed Nicholas Batum, Terance Mann, Marcus Morris Sr., center Ivica Zubac and streaky scorer Reggie Jackson, could help the Clippers get Redemption after losing to Minnesota in last year’s play-in.

New Orleans Pelicans (41-41): Zion Williamson is back after missing last season with a foot injury. He’s got a new chiseled look which makes him more of an imposing threat on defense, but only played 85 games in his first two years, including missing 54 as a rookie. The Pelicans will have a solid core led by top scorer CJ McCollum running the point, former All-Star swingman Brandon Ingram, and bigs Jonas Valanciunas, Jaxson Hayes and high riser Larry Nance, who put the Suns’ backs against the wall in the first round last year. Chris Paul had to play a perfect shooting game to beat them in six. If they had a healthy Zion, that might have been a different story, and it might be as such for Pelicans Coach Willie Green this year.

Los Angeles Lakers (40-42): The Lakers’ three biggest storylines this season are: how many games LeBron James needs to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record; Russell Westbrook’s future with the team — he’s owed over $47 million this season and plan to bring him off the bench as they’ve been unsuccessful to find a trade suitor for him — and can top players Anthony Davis and James stay healthy after two injury- checked seasons. The Lakers are feeling the residuals of mortgaging their future, trading first-round picks to get three of the league’s 75 all-time greatest. It will be interesting to see how Rookie head Coach Darvin Ham can make this work.

Portland Trail Blazers (37-45): Damian Lillard could’ve asked for a trade a while ago, but remains loyal to the Trail Blazers. Now at age 32, he missed 53 games from an abdominal injury last season. Lillard and Anfernee Simons will make a solid backcourt, but Portland is still rebuilding under second-year Coach Chauncey Billups. Having guard Gary Payton II, signed from the Warriors, helps bring some playoff experience to this young, talented group. They just need starting center Jusuf Nurkic to play more than 60 games and No. 7 overall draft pick Shaedon Sharpe to build on a strong preseason so they can be a Darkhorse and improve on their 27 wins from last season.

Do you have tips for us? Reach the Reporter at [email protected] or at 480-486-4721. Follow his Twitter @iam_DanaScott.

Support local journalism. Start your online subscription today.