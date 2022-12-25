Arizona Republic’s 2022 All-Arizona boys high school golf team

Here is The Arizona Republic’s All-Arizona boys high school team for fall 2022 and Coach of the year. The 12 selections are also nominees for our Boys Golfer of the Year award, which will be announced after the school year as part of the Republic and azcentral.com Arizona High School Sports Awards event.

Carlos Astiazaran, Sr., Tucson Salpointe Catholic

Astiazaran won the Division II individual state championship by two strokes. The senior finished the season with the third best iWR in the state (-1.26). Astiazaran also led all of D-II in scoring average (33.9).

Brasen Briones, Jr., Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge

Last year’s D-II individual state Champion had another strong season after finishing tied for third in this year’s state championship. Despite not winning individually, Briones led Ironwood Ridge to its first team championship since 2007.

Vincent Cervantes, Jr., Chandler Hamilton

Last year’s individual state Champion ended his junior season with a third place finish at state. Throughout the season, Cervantes finished first in 10 of the rounds he played, including the Peaks Invitational and Perry Invitational.

Wyatt Chapman, Sr., Hamilton

Chapman finished in the top 10 at the state tournament for the third time in his high school career. He also finished in the top 10 of major statistical categories such as scoring average (36.1) and birdies (51).

Henry Dall, Jr., Brophy

Dall was one of five Brophy Golfers to finish in the top 10 at the state tournament. He was also within the top 10 in scoring average (35.8) in DI. Dall finished the season with 48 birdies in 26 rounds, which ranks in the top 10 in DI

Dallin Delgado, Sr., Gilbert Highland

Delgado led all Golfers in the state in Eagles scoring with six. The senior finished in first place in 21 out of the 25 rounds he played, including the Arizona High School Fall Preview. They also finished tied for third place with Cervantes in the state tournament.

Finn Meister, So., Tucson Catalina Foothills

The second place finisher in the D-II state tournament had the third best scoring average (35.2) in his division and the fifth best overall in Arizona. Meister finished nine rounds in first place this year, which is six more than he had last season.

Xander Mulder, Fr., Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep

As a freshman, Mulder put up the best season of any first-year golfer. They led all freshmen in the state in scoring average (36.5) and iWr (0.713). In the state tournament, Mulder finished fifth in D-II.

Charlie Palmer, Sr., Brophy

The Princeton commit had a strong season that ended with a second place finish at the DI individual state championship. Palmer finished third in scoring average (35) in his division, one behind Hamilton’s Cervantes and his teammate Tyler Spielman.

Chase Pickering, So., Tucson Sabino

Pickering finished his season with a sixth place finish at the state championships. Throughout the season he had the fourth best scoring average in D-II and finished in the top five 10 times this season.

Tyler Spielman, Jr., Phoenix Brophy

The Division I individual boys state Champion led Arizona high schools in nearly every statistical category. Spielman had the lowest scoring average (33.8), most birdies (77) and best iWR (-2.103) among all DI and II players in Arizona. He also had the lowest score at the state championship in either division by nine strokes.

Oscar Uribe, Jr., Scottsdale Saguaro

After making the All-Boys golf team last year, Uribe followed that up with another solid season. The junior finished with the fifth-best scoring average (35.7) in division two and finished sixth in the state tournament.

Honorable Mentions: Jack DeCesare, Jr., Highland; Karter Samprone, So., Mesa Eastmark; Thomas Caffarelli, Jr., Scottsdale Desert Mountain; Riley Wortman, Sr., Queen Creek; Sean Moore, Jr., Mesa Red Mountain

Coach of the year: Jon Shores, Brophy

Brophy had five players place in the top 10 at the state championships and won the team title by 34 strokes. As a team, Brophy was first in the entire state in scoring average (142.3), iWr (-1.679), birdies (251) and Eagles (10).

Coach Honorable mentions: Steve Kanner, Hamilton; Ryan Bais, Ironwood Ridge; Scott Watkins, Notre Dame Prep; Ron Anderson, Peoria Liberty.