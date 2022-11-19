Arizona HS basketball teams start the season with Thanksgiving tourneys

The Arizona high school boys basketball season starts to ramp up Monday with the start of Thanksgiving tournaments. Here is a look at where to go, who to see, the teams and players to watch.

Welcome to the Jungle

Top-ranked Gilbert Perry, one of the top 25 teams in the Nation by MaxPreps, will start its season on Monday at 3:30 pm, against Mesa Eastmark at Gilbert High. Five-star recruits Cody Williams (2023) and Koa Peat (2025) lead the Pumas who return the nucleus of last year’s team that won the school’s first boys basketball 6A state championship.

Other teams: Chandler, Gilbert, Casteel, Valley Vista, Desert Ridge, Corona del Sol.

Notable: Before host Gilbert takes on Chandler at 6:45 pm Monday, the school will be honoring the 2022-23 state championship Gilbert team that was coached by Tom Bennett. Current Gilbert head coach Jay Caserio was an assistant on that team 20 years ago.

