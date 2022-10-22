Arizona high school football: Week 10 schedule, scores
This is the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Week 10 high school football schedule. Richard Obert’s Picks are capitalized. All games are at 7 pm, unless noted. The 1A, 8-man Playoffs begin this week.
6A Conference
Thursday
Chandler Basha, 26, Chandler Hamilton, 23
Surprise Shadow Ridge, 41, Tolleson, 22
Friday
Peoria Centennial, 55, Anthem Boulder Creek, 0
Avondale Westview at YUMA CIBOLA
Phoenix Desert Vista at TEMPE CORONA DEL SOL
Desert Ridge, 38, Phoenix Trevor Browne, 0
Phoenix Mountain Pointe, 55, Mesa Dobson, 10
Scottsdale Saguaro, 27, Gilbert Highland, 10
MESA WESTWOOD at Mesas
PEORIA LIBERTY at Glendale Mountain Ridge
Chandler, 49, of Mesa Mountain View, 6
Laveen Cesar Chavez, 50, Phoenix North, 0
Queen Creek Castle, 49, Gilbert Perry, 0
Phoenix Brophy Prep, 18, Phoenix Pinnacle, 14
QUEEN CREEK at Mesa Red Mountain
Tucson Salpointe Catholic, 31, Williams Field, 14
Surprise Valley Vista at PHOENIX SANDRA DAY O’CONNOR
5A Conference
Thursday
Glendale Raymond S Kellis, 42, Phoenix North Canyon, 0
Surprise Willow Canyon, 32, Avondale Agua Fria, 0
Friday
Gilbert Campo Verde at AMERICAN LEADERSHIP QUEEN CREEK
WADDELL CANYON VIEW at Glendale Apollo
Barry Goldwater, 43, Glendale Ironwood, 15
Buena, 47, Marana Mountain View, 35
Gilbert, 56, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows, 13
Phoenix Horizon, 27, Casa Grande, 13
Laveen Betty Fairfax at PHOENIX CENTRAL
Tucson Rincon University, 19, Tucson Cholla, 3
Desert Mountain, 35, Mesa Skyline, 0
Gilbert Mesquite at GILBERT HIGLEY
Vail Cienega, 27, Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge,
Paradise Valley, 55, Avondale La Joya, 6
Marana, 21, Tucson Sunnyside, 6
Phoenix Camelback, 18, Maricopa, 7
Phoenix South Mountain at TEMPE MCCLINTOCK
Nogales, 13, Tucson Flowing Wells, 6
Scottsdale Notre Dame, 44, Phoenix Sunnyslope, 23
GOODYEAR DESERT EDGE at Peoria Sunrise Mountain
Tucson Desert View, 42, Tucson, 10
GOODYEAR MILLENNIUM at Buckeye Verrado
Avondale West Point, 46, Glendale Copper Canyon, 6
4A Conference
Thursday
Apache Junction, 31, Snowflake, 10
Phoenix Thunderbird, 48, Phoenix Sierra Linda, 0
Friday
American Leadership Gilbert North, 47, Chandler Arizona College Prep, 7
Phoenix Washington, 50, Phoenix Alhambra, 18
Tucson Sahuaro, 28, Tucson Amphitheater, 14
Phoenix Arcadia, 20, Chandler Seton Catholic, 0
San Tan Valley Poston Butte, 40, Benjamin Franklin, 13
Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain, 20, Prescott, 14
Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro, 49, Tucson Pueblo, 14
Flagstaff Coconino, 46, Cottonwood Mingus, 8
Vista Grande at TUCSON EMPIRE
Phoenix St. Mary’s, 28, Yuma Gila Ridge, 0
Yuma Catholic, 35, Glendale, 20
Glendale Independence, 26, Yuma Kofa, 10
Lake Havasu, 55, Phoenix Greenway, 14
Kingman Lee Williams, 63, of Flagstaff, 19
Marcos de Niza, 35, San Tan Valley Combs, 28
PHOENIX CARL HAYDEN at Phoenix Maryvale
Tucson Mica Mountain, 53, Douglas, 7
Moon Valley, 35, Buckeye Youngker, 18
Phoenix Northwest Christian, 41, Peoria, 6
Walden Grove, 39, Rio Rico, 7
Tucson Catalina Foothills, 53, Sahuarita, 7
3A Conference
Thursday
Surprise Paradise Honors, 39, El Mirage Dysart, 6
Friday
Eagar Round Valley, 50, Page, 12
Florence, 51, American Leadership Ironwood, 13
American Leadership West Foothills, 48, Buckeye Odyssey Institute, 13
Safford, 42, Benson, 14
San Tan Foothills, 33, Bisbee, 14
WINSLOW at Lakeside Blue Ridge
PHOENIX SHADOW MOUNTAIN at Phoenix Bourgade Catholic
Kingman, 30, Chino Valley, 26
Mesa Eastmark, 56, Coolidge, 6
Bullhead City Mohave, 55, Parker, 6
Tucson Pusch Ridge, 69, Tucson Palo Verde, 0
Fountain Hills at PAYSON
Tempe at PHOENIX CHRISTIAN
Show Low, 68, Kayenta Monument Valley, 6
Thatcher, 35, Tucson Sabino, 7
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran at CHANDER VALLEY CHRISTIAN
Window Rock, 55, Ganado, 12
WICKENBURG at Yuma
2A Conference
Thursday
St. Johns, 48, Whiteriver Alchesay, 0
Friday
Heritage Academy Laveen, 47, Camp Verde, 35
Chandler Prep, 42, Gilbert Arete Prep, 0
Chinle, 40, Tuba City, 6
Glendale Prep, 46, Phoenix North Pointe Prep, 0
Keams Canyon Hopi, 38, Pinon, 20
Trivium Prep, 28, Kingman Academy, 26
SCOTTSDALE PREP at Madison Highland
Highland Prep, 46, Mountainside, 0
PHOENIX CORTEZ at Phoenix NFL Yet
Pima, 64, Miami, 6
Many Farms at RED MESA
Morenci, 70, San Carlos, 0
Eloy Santa Cruz, 62, San Pasqual, 0
San Tan Charter, 63, Globe, 0
Scottsdale Christian, 66, Scottsdale Coronado, 0
Tucson Tanque Verde, 68, Tombstone, 0
Tonopah Valley, 69, Avondale St. John Paul II, 0
Holbrook, 60, Sanders Valley, 0
Phoenix Veritas Prep, 25, Phoenix Valley Lutheran, 0
Willcox, 52, Tucson Catalina, 6
Saturday
GILBERT CHRISTIAN at Maricopa Sequoia Pathway, 1 p.m
1A Conference Playoffs
Friday
Well. 9 San Manuel, 50, No. 8 Superior, 20
Well. 5 Salome, 72, No. 12 Chandler Lincoln Prep, 0
Well. 11 Joseph City vs. No. 6 CICERO PREP, at Scottsdale Prep
Well. 7 Baghdad, 46, No. 10 El Capitan/Centennial, 22