Arizona high school football: Week 10 schedule, scores

This is the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Week 10 high school football schedule. Richard Obert’s Picks are capitalized. All games are at 7 pm, unless noted. The 1A, 8-man Playoffs begin this week.

6A Conference

Thursday

Chandler Basha, 26, Chandler Hamilton, 23

Surprise Shadow Ridge, 41, Tolleson, 22

Friday

Peoria Centennial, 55, Anthem Boulder Creek, 0

Avondale Westview at YUMA CIBOLA

Phoenix Desert Vista at TEMPE CORONA DEL SOL

Desert Ridge, 38, Phoenix Trevor Browne, 0

Phoenix Mountain Pointe, 55, Mesa Dobson, 10

Scottsdale Saguaro, 27, Gilbert Highland, 10

MESA WESTWOOD at Mesas

PEORIA LIBERTY at Glendale Mountain Ridge

Chandler, 49, of Mesa Mountain View, 6

Laveen Cesar Chavez, 50, Phoenix North, 0

Queen Creek Castle, 49, Gilbert Perry, 0

Phoenix Brophy Prep, 18, Phoenix Pinnacle, 14

QUEEN CREEK at Mesa Red Mountain

Tucson Salpointe Catholic, 31, Williams Field, 14

Surprise Valley Vista at PHOENIX SANDRA DAY O’CONNOR

5A Conference

Thursday

Glendale Raymond S Kellis, 42, Phoenix North Canyon, 0

Surprise Willow Canyon, 32, Avondale Agua Fria, 0

Friday

Gilbert Campo Verde at AMERICAN LEADERSHIP QUEEN CREEK

WADDELL CANYON VIEW at Glendale Apollo

Barry Goldwater, 43, Glendale Ironwood, 15

Buena, 47, Marana Mountain View, 35

Gilbert, 56, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows, 13

Phoenix Horizon, 27, Casa Grande, 13

Laveen Betty Fairfax at PHOENIX CENTRAL

Tucson Rincon University, 19, Tucson Cholla, 3

Desert Mountain, 35, Mesa Skyline, 0

Gilbert Mesquite at GILBERT HIGLEY

Vail Cienega, 27, Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge,

Paradise Valley, 55, Avondale La Joya, 6

Marana, 21, Tucson Sunnyside, 6

Phoenix Camelback, 18, Maricopa, 7

Phoenix South Mountain at TEMPE MCCLINTOCK

Nogales, 13, Tucson Flowing Wells, 6

Scottsdale Notre Dame, 44, Phoenix Sunnyslope, 23

GOODYEAR DESERT EDGE at Peoria Sunrise Mountain

Tucson Desert View, 42, Tucson, 10

GOODYEAR MILLENNIUM at Buckeye Verrado

Avondale West Point, 46, Glendale Copper Canyon, 6

4A Conference

Thursday

Apache Junction, 31, Snowflake, 10

Phoenix Thunderbird, 48, Phoenix Sierra Linda, 0

Friday

American Leadership Gilbert North, 47, Chandler Arizona College Prep, 7

Phoenix Washington, 50, Phoenix Alhambra, 18

Tucson Sahuaro, 28, Tucson Amphitheater, 14

Phoenix Arcadia, 20, Chandler Seton Catholic, 0

San Tan Valley Poston Butte, 40, Benjamin Franklin, 13

Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain, 20, Prescott, 14

Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro, 49, Tucson Pueblo, 14

Flagstaff Coconino, 46, Cottonwood Mingus, 8

Vista Grande at TUCSON EMPIRE

Phoenix St. Mary’s, 28, Yuma Gila Ridge, 0

Yuma Catholic, 35, Glendale, 20

Glendale Independence, 26, Yuma Kofa, 10

Lake Havasu, 55, Phoenix Greenway, 14

Kingman Lee Williams, 63, of Flagstaff, 19

Marcos de Niza, 35, San Tan Valley Combs, 28

PHOENIX CARL HAYDEN at Phoenix Maryvale

Tucson Mica Mountain, 53, Douglas, 7

Moon Valley, 35, Buckeye Youngker, 18

Phoenix Northwest Christian, 41, Peoria, 6

Walden Grove, 39, Rio Rico, 7

Tucson Catalina Foothills, 53, Sahuarita, 7

3A Conference

Thursday

Surprise Paradise Honors, 39, El Mirage Dysart, 6

Friday

Eagar Round Valley, 50, Page, 12

Florence, 51, American Leadership Ironwood, 13

American Leadership West Foothills, 48, Buckeye Odyssey Institute, 13

Safford, 42, Benson, 14

San Tan Foothills, 33, Bisbee, 14

WINSLOW at Lakeside Blue Ridge

PHOENIX SHADOW MOUNTAIN at Phoenix Bourgade Catholic

Kingman, 30, Chino Valley, 26

Mesa Eastmark, 56, Coolidge, 6

Bullhead City Mohave, 55, Parker, 6

Tucson Pusch Ridge, 69, Tucson Palo Verde, 0

Fountain Hills at PAYSON

Tempe at PHOENIX CHRISTIAN

Show Low, 68, Kayenta Monument Valley, 6

Thatcher, 35, Tucson Sabino, 7

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran at CHANDER VALLEY CHRISTIAN

Window Rock, 55, Ganado, 12

WICKENBURG at Yuma

2A Conference

Thursday

St. Johns, 48, Whiteriver Alchesay, 0

Friday

Heritage Academy Laveen, 47, Camp Verde, 35

Chandler Prep, 42, Gilbert Arete Prep, 0

Chinle, 40, Tuba City, 6

Glendale Prep, 46, Phoenix North Pointe Prep, 0

Keams Canyon Hopi, 38, Pinon, 20

Trivium Prep, 28, Kingman Academy, 26

SCOTTSDALE PREP at Madison Highland

Highland Prep, 46, Mountainside, 0

PHOENIX CORTEZ at Phoenix NFL Yet

Pima, 64, Miami, 6

Many Farms at RED MESA

Morenci, 70, San Carlos, 0

Eloy Santa Cruz, 62, San Pasqual, 0

San Tan Charter, 63, Globe, 0

Scottsdale Christian, 66, Scottsdale Coronado, 0

Tucson Tanque Verde, 68, Tombstone, 0

Tonopah Valley, 69, Avondale St. John Paul II, 0

Holbrook, 60, Sanders Valley, 0

Phoenix Veritas Prep, 25, Phoenix Valley Lutheran, 0

Willcox, 52, Tucson Catalina, 6

Saturday

GILBERT CHRISTIAN at Maricopa Sequoia Pathway, 1 p.m

1A Conference Playoffs

Friday

Well. 9 San Manuel, 50, No. 8 Superior, 20

Well. 5 Salome, 72, No. 12 Chandler Lincoln Prep, 0

Well. 11 Joseph City vs. No. 6 CICERO PREP, at Scottsdale Prep

Well. 7 Baghdad, 46, No. 10 El Capitan/Centennial, 22