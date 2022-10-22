Arizona high school football: Week 10 schedule, scores

This is the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Week 10 high school football schedule. Richard Obert’s Picks are capitalized. All games are at 7 pm, unless noted. The 1A, 8-man Playoffs begin this week.

6A Conference

Thursday

Chandler Basha, 26, Chandler Hamilton, 23

Surprise Shadow Ridge, 41, Tolleson, 22

Friday

Peoria Centennial, 55, Anthem Boulder Creek, 0

Avondale Westview at YUMA CIBOLA

Phoenix Desert Vista at TEMPE CORONA DEL SOL

Desert Ridge, 38, Phoenix Trevor Browne, 0

Phoenix Mountain Pointe, 55, Mesa Dobson, 10

Scottsdale Saguaro, 27, Gilbert Highland, 10

MESA WESTWOOD at Mesas

PEORIA LIBERTY at Glendale Mountain Ridge

Chandler, 49, of Mesa Mountain View, 6

Laveen Cesar Chavez, 50, Phoenix North, 0

Queen Creek Castle, 49, Gilbert Perry, 0

Phoenix Brophy Prep, 18, Phoenix Pinnacle, 14

QUEEN CREEK at Mesa Red Mountain

Tucson Salpointe Catholic, 31, Williams Field, 14

Surprise Valley Vista at PHOENIX SANDRA DAY O’CONNOR

