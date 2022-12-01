Arizona high school football Open Division semifinals breakdown

It’s time for revenge. But for that to happen, for Chandler and Scottsdale Saguaro to have a rematch of last year’s Open Division state Championship football game, they’re going to have to fix what went wrong in their regular-season losses against their Saturday night semifinal opponent.

Let’s break down and predict who wins the 6 o’clock semifinals that are being played on neutral sites.

Open Division semifinals

Well. 1 Peoria Liberty (11-0) vs. No. 5 Saguaro (8-3), at Glendale Mountain Ridge

Saguaro is as battle tested as any team in the state, or the country, for that matter. Playing one of the top-five toughest schedules in the Nation has paid off in this rematch with Liberty, a team that cruised past every team it played but Saguaro and Centennial this year. That 26-17 win at Saguaro on Sept. 30 showed how efficient Liberty junior quarterback Navi Bruzon is and how great a receiver Prince Zombo is. But Saguaro has learned a lot since then, and knows it can’t keep letting Liberty extend drives and eat clock.

Liberty’s season the last two years ended in Heartbreak in the Open semifinals, both times to Chandler, and both times in overtime. This can’t repeat, can it? This game will be close, and don’t be shocked if it’s another OT game for the Lions. Liberty is expected to have defensive end M’Keil Gardner back after he missed the Phoenix Sandra Day O’Connor quarterfinal. He’ll be needed this time, because Saguaro’s got its run game clicking on all cylinders now that former Liberty back Zaccheus Cooper is hitting his stride, complementing one of the best backfields in Arizona with tailback Jaedon Matthews and big-game quarterback Devon Dampier . This is Dampier’s time again. But, with wide receiver Deric English out for the Playoffs with an injury, Saguaro’s receivers, particularly sophomore Dajon Hinton, are going to have to step up. Expect another overtime thriller.

Prediction: Saguaro 31, Liberty 30, OT

Well. 2 Chandler Basha (10-1) vs. No. 3 Chandler (9-2), at Mesa Dobson

Chandler can replay that interception ruled an incompletion all it wants. It’s not going to erase the uneasy feeling of losing to Basha 14-7 on ESPNU on Oct. 29. It was the first time Chandler lost to Basha since 2011. But this is the rematch the Wolves wanted. They should have running back Ca’lil Valentine back from an injury that caused him to miss the Hamilton loss in the final regular-season game and last week’s 47-27 quarterfinal win over Peoria Centennial. If Valentine is 100%, this helps Chandler. But quarterback Dylan Raiola is going to have to be spot on with his receivers and be given enough time to find them. The Wolves’ big linemen are going to have to keep those linebackers off of Raiola’s back. That includes trying to figure out a way to keep out Jordan Howard, a big transfer from Eastmark who was a game changer on defense against Chandler last time. Basha hit Chandler with big plays from junior QB Demond Williams Jr., once with his legs on an 82-yard run that set up a score and once with his arm on a 49-yard pass play to Bryson Dedmon that set up the winning touchdown late. If Chandler can limit what Williams does with his legs, he can get back to the Open final for a fourth consecutive year.

Prediction: Chandler 28, Basha 27, 2 OTs

