Arizona high school football Open Division semifinals breakdown

It’s time for revenge. But for that to happen, for Chandler and Scottsdale Saguaro to have a rematch of last year’s Open Division state Championship football game, they’re going to have to fix what went wrong in their regular-season losses against their Saturday night semifinal opponent.

Let’s break down and predict who wins the 6 o’clock semifinals that are being played on neutral sites.

Open Division semifinals

Well. 1 Peoria Liberty (11-0) vs. No. 5 Saguaro (8-3), at Glendale Mountain Ridge

Saguaro is as battle tested as any team in the state, or the country, for that matter. Playing one of the top-five toughest schedules in the Nation has paid off in this rematch with Liberty, a team that cruised past every team it played but Saguaro and Centennial this year. That 26-17 win at Saguaro on Sept. 30 showed how efficient Liberty junior quarterback Navi Bruzon is and how great a receiver Prince Zombo is. But Saguaro has learned a lot since then, and knows it can’t keep letting Liberty extend drives and eat clock.

