Arizona high school football 2022 season: The Ultimate guide

The Arizona high school football season is underway, and much has changed since last year. Schools may have moved up or down a conference, players and coaches have transferred to different programs and new contenders have risen to challenge the Defending conference champions. With so much going on, The Republic has created a one-stop-shop for subscriber-only high school football content for fans.

Here’s your Ultimate guide to the 2022 Arizona high school football season:

Arizona Republic investigation

Out of bounds: An increase in abuse is making it harder to find officials to work high school sports in Arizona, with ejections at an all-time high last school year.

Top rankings

The Republic’s top 10 teams by conference: 1A conference | 2A conference | 3A conference | 4A conference | 5A conference | 6A conference | Open division

The Republic’s top 10 long snappers: Check out the best Snappers to see this year.

Top 10 kickers, punters: Here is a breakdown of the top 10 Arizona high school football Kickers and punters to see during the 2022 season.

Top 12 impact transfers: Transfers happen every year. It’s inevitable, and even more so now that the NCAA doesn’t penalize Division I Athletes for making moves.

Top 10 Stadiums to see: More and more high schools in Arizona are turning to synthetic surfaces. But certain places still hold the Mystique to see a football game.

Top 10 dynamic duos: Everybody needs a wingman, it seems, and that’s usually what it takes to succeed on the football field.

Top 10 game-changers: Whether it is on offense or defense, there is always that guy teams have to worry about making an impact on every single play. They’re game changers.

Top 10 quarterbacks: Arizona is home to some of the most talented quarterbacks in the country.

Top 10 wide receivers: Here is a list of the most skilled wide receivers for the 2022 Arizona high school football season.

Top 10 running backs: Here’s a list of the top running backs playing this Arizona high school football season.

Top 10 Offensive linemen: Let’s turn our attention to the guys who get the least amount of notoriety, those Fearless Warriors who work hard in the trenches so the skill guys can make headlines.

Top 10 defensive linemen: Now it’s time to turn to the guys in the trenches on the defensive side.

Top 10 tight ends: These are hybrids who can move around depending on the system, hand on the ground to block and go out for passes or split outside and be a big target over the middle or come out of the slot with great strength and athleticism.

Top 10 athletes: Whether on offense, defense or special teams, these players can do it all.

Top 10 unsung heroes: Every high school football team needs one — a kid who will push through the limits, go above and beyond to help make an impact, whether it’s on the team or in the community.

Top 10 rivalry games: Rivalry week is always the best week of the Arizona high school football season with the pageantry and overflow crowds. Let’s look at the best rivalries to see during the AIA 2022 season.

Top 10 defensive backs: Let’s look at the last layer of defense, the guys in the secondary.

Top 10 linebackers: Now, Let’s turn to the top linebackers to watch.

Top 10 return specialists: The last of the Specialists and the position rankings are here with the return men.

Richard Obert’s Weekly predictions, takeaways and more

Picks, predictions: Week 2 | Week 3

Biggest takeaways: Week 1 | Week 2

Burning questions: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3

The Republic’s high school reporters:

