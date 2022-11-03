Arizona high school football 1A semifinals preview

The top three levels of Arizona high school football still have two weeks of the regular season remaining, while conferences 2A and 3A begin their Playoffs this week. But in 1A — the only level in the state to play eight-man football — we’re already on to the semi-finals.

The big story is Mogollon vying for a third straight title, but the Mustangs aren’t the favorites this time around. Here are the matchups:

Well. 4 Williams at No. 1 Hayden, Thursday, 7 p.m

As is often the case at the lower levels, the AIA’s rankings have proven accurate so far in the playoffs, with the top four seeds all advancing to the semifinals. Hayden, then, remains the favorite to claim his second-ever title, honoring the 50th anniversary of his Lone Championship team in style. The Lobos, who hail from Winkelman near the New Mexico border, have knocked off two of the other three remaining teams this season. However, they haven’t faced Williams.

With a defense that’s pitched four shutouts this season, Williams may have what it takes to stymie a ridiculous Hayden offense that’s averaging 61 points per game. Offensively, Williams is more reliant on his ground game, specifically running back Drew Logan, who enters with 29 touchdowns to his name this year. Hayden can run the football, too, but their biggest star is quarterback Fabian Elvira, who has thrown for 41 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

Prediction: Hayden 38, Williams 27

Well. 3 Mogollon at No. 2 St. David’s, Friday, 6 p.m

Although Hayden is the best team in 1A — having beaten both of these schools — the game Friday carries a different level of intrigue. Mogollon wiped the floor with St. David, 58-12, in last year’s Championship game, but St. David rebounded with a 61-44 thriller over Mogollon back in September.

St. David’s improvement since last year makes sense. The Tigers are an experienced team dominated by seniors on both sides of the ball. Their leaders in passing, rushing, receiving, tackles, tackles for loss, sacks, interceptions, fumbles forced and fumble recoveries are all seniors. Those guys remember the Bitterness of last year’s Championship loss and are determined to avoid a repeat. That doesn’t mean it’ll be easy, though. Mogollon is an explosive Offensive team that is hitting its stride at the right time, most notably in a 36-24 win over Williams earlier this month. Unlike St. David, Mogollon starts a lot of juniors, but they get contributions from everywhere.

Prediction: St. David 45, Mogollon 42

Theo Mackie covers Arizona high school sports and the Arizona Diamondbacks. He can be reached by email at [email protected] and on Twitter @theo_mackie.