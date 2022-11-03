Arizona high school football 1A semifinals preview

The top three levels of Arizona high school football still have two weeks of the regular season remaining, while conferences 2A and 3A begin their Playoffs this week. But in 1A — the only level in the state to play eight-man football — we’re already on to the semi-finals.

The big story is Mogollon vying for a third straight title, but the Mustangs aren’t the favorites this time around. Here are the matchups:

Well. 4 Williams at No. 1 Hayden, Thursday, 7 p.m

As is often the case at the lower levels, the AIA’s rankings have proven accurate so far in the playoffs, with the top four seeds all advancing to the semifinals. Hayden, then, remains the favorite to claim his second-ever title, honoring the 50th anniversary of his Lone Championship team in style. The Lobos, who hail from Winkelman near the New Mexico border, have knocked off two of the other three remaining teams this season. However, they haven’t faced Williams.

