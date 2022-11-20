Arizona football teammates fight on sideline during game (Video)

Things got pretty testy on the Arizona football sideline during Saturday’s game against Washington State.

Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura and wide receiver Dorian Singer were noticeably upset with each other and involved in a brief scuffle during the third quarter.

The quarterback actually shoved Singer after the two exchanged words.

It wasn’t a great look for either player or the team and it appeared as those both teams were ready to throw down right there before others intervened.

Members of the coaching staff and other players stepped in to separate the two before it got worse.

Arizona trailed Washington State, 31-6, at home before de Laura led two touchdown drives and the Wildcats scored 14 unanswered points, including a 47 yard TD pass to Singer, but it wasn’t enough as Arizona lost, 31-20.

With the loss, Arizona moved to 4-7 on the year and 2-6 in Pac-12 games.

