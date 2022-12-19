Arizona Football has a big recruiting weekend for 2023

Continuing to put its focus on the recruiting class for 2023, Arizona Football has had a massive weekend on the recruiting trail.

We might be approaching the dead period in the world of college football recruiting; however, that does not mean that Arizona Football is slowing down by any means.

In fact, with early signing day quickly approaching, that just means that you will see a lot of roster shuffling everywhere, and in particular in Tucson.

And making news this weekend as Jedd Fisch and Arizona Football played host to several key recruits in the class of 2023, the Wildcats had a big weekend.

We already saw highly-touted NorCal cornerback Emmanuel Karnley commit to the Wildcats on Friday afternoon. However, this weekend has been a busy one for Arizona as the Wildcats have added several new faces to the class of 2023.

Malachi Riley – WR

School: Centennial High School (Corona, CA)

Committed: 12/16/2022

On the heels of the Wildcats picking up a commitment from Emmanuel, Malachi also committed to the Cats on Friday, selecting Arizona despite offers from BYU, Arizona State, Auburn, and Baylor among others.

Standing a Sturdy 6-feet-2-inches and weighing 178 pounds, he has great size for an outside receiver, and with Arizona looking to spread the field in their high-flying and prolific offense, naturally, some Talented pass-catchers are wanting to come to Tucson.

With Dorian Singer transferring, look for Malachi to potentially push for early playing time in 2023!

Trech Kekahuna – WR

School: Bishop Gorman High School (Las Vegas, NV)

Committed: 12/17/2022

One of the more coveted receivers in the class of 2023, Trech is an unbelievable slot player and a great replacement for Jacob Cowing once he moves on.

A bit smaller in stature, at 5-feet-11-inches and 180 pounds, this kid is as tough as nails and hails from one of the best high school football programs in the country.

Trech picked Arizona over offers from Oregon, Wisconsin, Hawaii, Boise State, and Utah among others.

Orin Patu – LB/Edge

School: Cal

Committed: 12/17/2022

Joining the Wildcats despite receiving interest from San Diego State, Virginia Tech, and Fresno State among others, Orin was a highly sought-after transfer from Cal.

Coming in at 6-feet-4-inches and weighing 235 pounds, Orin is a kid that saw some action in Berkeley and will have two years to play in Tucson. The belief is that he will be in the mix for a pass-rushing role and should have an opportunity to contribute early.

Bill Norton – DL

School: Georgia

Committed: 12/18/2022

A former four-star Recruit in the class of 2019 and committing to the Wildcats on Sunday evening, Bill is a Talented player that had a hard time in cracking the rotation of an extremely Talented defensive line at Georgia.

Standing a massive 6-feet-6-inches and weighing 300 pounds, Bill is a player with two years of eligibility likely remaining.

He has seen action as a reserve DL and is on special teams in all 13 games for Georgia this year, and he is a player that should also compete for early playing time along Arizona’s defensive line.

Overall, there’s no downside for this addition, and you hope he can show the Talent he had in high school!

Justin Flowe – LB

School: Oregon

Committed: 12/18/2022

The former No. 1 Linebacker in the class of 2020, Shocked the world by announcing he was transferring from Oregon weeks ago, and overall Flowe had his choice of schools to get into.

Instead, he will be making his way down to Tucson after announcing his commitment to the Wildcats.

Hampered by injuries in Eugene, Flowe is an extremely talented linebacker that plays with a high motor and a ton of intensity. He will likely start at linebacker for the Cats, and coming in he is going to immediately help bolster this linebacking corps.

