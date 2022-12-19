Arizona Football flips 4-star ‘Bama commit, Raymond Pulido

Continuing their huge recruiting weekend, Arizona Football added another piece for 2023, flipping four-star OL Alabama commit, Raymond Pulido.

The Wildcats are rolling on the recruiting trail! Wrapping up a huge weekend of commitments, Arizona Football has added another Massive piece (no pun intended) to the class of 2023!

Making news on Sunday evening, the Wildcats secured yet another commitment on the day, this one coming from four-star Offensive tackle, Raymond Pulido.

Announcing his commitment via social media, Raymond picked the Wildcats despite receiving several big-time offers and being committed to Alabama since August.

A standout recruit in the class of 2023, Pulido is a massive lineman who hails from Apple Valley High School in Apple Valley, CA.

Standing 6-feet-6-inches and weighing 345 pounds, Raymond Pulido will add immediate depth to the Offensive line for Arizona Football.

Coming into the off-season, it was clear that the Wildcats wanted to continue to upgrade their talent, and so far, they have done just that!

And with plenty of needs still on defense, the Wildcats still cannot neglect the offense and protecting quarterback Jayden de Laura.

So with a slim opening for Pulido, Offensive Coach Brennan Carroll and Coach Fisch made a push, and it paid off big-time, adding another huge piece to the class for 2023.

Joining the Wildcats, Raymond is a big and skilled lineman with tremendous size, length, and athleticism. Even with his size, he still moves very well and is dominant in the run game.

A two-sport star at Apple Valley High School, he has the tools to be a good Collegiate Offensive lineman with continued development! Overall, the Talent is there, and this is a Massive pull for the Wildcats!

