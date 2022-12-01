Arizona, football Coach Jedd Fisch agrees to extension through 2027

The University of Arizona and football Coach Jedd Fisch reached an agreement on an extension that will keep Fisch under contract through 2027, the school announced Thursday.

“Coach Fisch has brought a new level of energy and excitement to Arizona Football, for our student-athletes and for our fans,” school president Dr. Robert C. Robbins said in a news release. “With a top-20 recruiting class this past year, an outstanding season, and the kind of Integrity and Dedication we value at the University of Arizona, he has earned this vote of confidence and I am excited for the bright future he is building for this program.”

Fisch was Hired as Arizona’s head Coach in December of 2020, and although the program has gone 6-18 during his tenure (5-7 this season after a 1-11 campaign last year), Fisch’s rebuild is showing promise mainly through the school’s success on the recruiting trail. The Wildcats put together the second-best recruiting class in the Pac-12 last year, second only to Oregon. So far, they’re in line for a top-50 class in 2023 as well.

This season, Arizona showed flashes of progress under Fisch by beating no. 9 UCLA at the Rose Bowl — their first top-10 road win since 2015 — and taking care of Rival Arizona State in the Territorial Cup.

“This new contract will allow us to continue to build and improve in all areas,” Fisch said in a statement. “This would not be possible without the incredible efforts of our players and coaches, to whom I am incredibly grateful.”

Fisch, who returned to college in 2020 after a three-year stint in the NFL as an Offensive Assistant with the Los Angeles Rams and quarterbacks Coach with the New England Patriots, was praised for being able to Recruit Tetairoa McMillan to Arizona. A four-star wide receiver, McMillan was the highest-rated recruit Arizona’s program had ever signed, and he went on to catch 39 passes for 702 yards and eight touchdowns in his freshman season.

“Jedd’s success on the field, in recruiting and in the community have established a foundation of excellence for our football program moving forward,” Arizona Athletic director Dave Heeke said in the release. “The wholesale improvement of our program in all aspects has been accomplished in alignment with the mission of the University of Arizona, and this extension is our commitment to continue investing in our football program. I am excited to see what the future holds for Arizona Football under Jedd’s excellent leadership.”