Arizona Football adds Washington transfer, Daniel Heimuli

Continuing to build on their recruiting class of 2023, Arizona Football has received another commitment this time from Washington LB, Daniel Heimuli.

The 2023 recruiting cycle is soon drawing to a close, and Jedd Fisch and Arizona Football are putting the final touches on the class.

Making news on Thursday afternoon, the Wildcats secured yet another transfer from the infamous portal, this time adding former Washington linebacker, Daniel Heimuli.

Announcing his commitment via social media, Heimuli picked the Wildcats!

Washington LB Daniel Heimuli is transferring to Arizona. The former four-star LB tallied 25 total tackles during his career with the Huskies. He has two years of eligibility remaining for Arizona. (Via @DanielHeimuli // Instagram) pic.twitter.com/rVcBGWtmkW — AZ Band Cat Sports (@AZBandCatSports) January 14, 2023

A former four-star recruit in the class of 2019, Heimuli was a standout from Menlo-Atherton High School in East Palo Alto, CA that committed to Washington despite receiving several offers.

Standing a sturdy, 6-feet-0-inches and weighing 225 pounds, Daniel Heimuli will add immediate depth to the defense for Arizona Football.

Coming into the off-season, it has been clear that the Wildcats have been needing to prioritize recruiting on defense and upgrade their talent.

And with the Wildcats seeing an influx of defensive players enter the transfer portal, naturally, Coach Fisch and Co. were wanting to supplement that Talent and production with immediate-impact guys.

In the recruiting class for 2023, Arizona’s class has primarily been defensive recruits, and Daniel is just the latest of many additions to the class.

Leaving Washington, Daniel appeared in 13 games with the Huskies, accumulating 25 tackles (14 solo) and 2.0 tackles for loss.

Coming in, it is a bit unknown what kind of impact Daniel will have with the Wildcats; however, the opportunity for early playing time is there, plus he does provide plenty of Collegiate and Veteran experience.

He will provide immediate depth, and the Talent is certainly there! Here’s just a small preview of the Talent Daniel possesses!

Don’t forget to follow us at @ZonaZealots on Twitter and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of Arizona news, opinions, and recruiting updates!