Arizona Football adds JUCO DL, Keanu Mailoto for 2023

Adding another piece to the recruiting class for 2023, Arizona Football received a commitment from JUCO Defensive Lineman, Keanu Mailoto.



What is better than having seven commitments in the past several days? Well, if you are Arizona Football, you pick up your eighth commitment since Friday.

After a huge recruiting weekend, the Wildcats weren’t done as making news on Monday afternoon, Arizona Secured yet another commitment in the class of 2023, this one coming from JUCO defensive tackle, Keanu Mailoto.

Despite receiving no other offers, Keanu announced his commitment via social media, officially picking the Wildcats.

A standout Recruit at the JUCO level in the class of 2023, Keanu is a Massive defensive lineman that hails from Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, CA.

Standing 6-feet-4-inches and weighing 275 pounds, Keanu Mailoto will add immediate depth to the defensive line for Arizona Football.

Continuing into the off-season, it is clear that the Wildcats still need more pieces along the defensive line, so naturally, you can see why head Coach Jedd Fisch and Co. have been prioritizing its defensive recruiting.

Joining the Wildcats as the No. 22 overall commit in the class, Keanu is a big and skilled lineman with tremendous size and strength. Granted he is a bit under the radar; however, the coaches saw him this weekend, and there was something there that they liked.

Appearing in 11 games, the Auburn, WA native has accumulated 19 tackles (12 solo), with 3.5 tackles for loss, and 2.0 sacks.

Keanu may be a bit raw coming in, but overall has the tools to be a solid contributor along the defensive line, especially as he receives continued coaching and development. Just take a look at Arizona’s newest defensive lineman!

