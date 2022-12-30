Arizona Coyotes scored four unanswered goals in a win over Toronto Maple Leafs

There’s always a Buzz in the building when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Scottsdale native Auston Matthews make their annual visit to Arizona, and Thursday night was no different.

Coyotes staff decorated Mullett Arena in Reverse Retro replica “desert sienna” colored jerseys, which were placed on every seat in the building. But there was no keeping out the blue and white-clad fans of Canada’s darlings of hockey, the Leafs, and the noise those folks made for their team.

So the Coyotes did to the Maple Leafs what they have done so often for almost 17 years. They defeated Toronto, this time 6-3 with Toronto native Jack McBain breaking a tie with 6:17 to play that helped the Coyotes to a fourth straight win over the Leafs. Arizona improved to 6-1-1 over the last eight meetings and is 18-4-2 against the Leafs over 24 games between the two teams since Jan. 4, 2006.

