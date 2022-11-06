Arizona Coyotes’ Nick Ritchie scores a last-minute goal to beat Capitals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 787th career goal to break Gordie Howe’s record for scoring with one team, but the Arizona Coyotes scored three times in the third period to rally for a 3-2 win against the Washington Capitals on Saturday night.

Nick Ritchie had two goals, including the tiebreaker with 36 seconds remaining, and Josh Brown also scored for Arizona, which trailed 2-0 early in the third. Shayne Gostisbehere had two assists and Karel Vejmelka stopped 33 shots.

Anthony Mantha had a goal and an assist for Washington, which gave up a lead for the fourth straight game. Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves.

With the Capitals on their third power play of the game, Ovechkin fired a one-timer off a pass from Trevor van Riemsdyk past Vejmelka with just under 9 minutes left in the second period to open the scoring. It moved Ovechkin past Howe for the most goals with one franchise in NHL history. The 289th power-play goal of his career extended his point streak to five games.

Ovechkin is now 14 goals away from tying Howe for second on the NHL’s all-time goals list and 107 from Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record.

Mantha made it 2-0 at 3:23 of the third with an unassisted goal before the Coyotes began their comeback.

Brown got Arizona on the board as he scored easily after Kuemper collided with Christian Fischer and Connor McMichael battling in front. The goal was challenged for goaltender interference, but it stood after a review.

Ritchie tied it at 9:45 with a shot that went off the crossbar and completely across the goal line. The goal light had gone on, but play continued and there was no goal called on the ice. During an ensuing stoppage in play, the officials reviewed it and credited the tally.

Ritchie then got the winner in the final minute as he crashed the net and got his second of the game and sixth of the season.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: At Buffalo on Tuesday night to continue a 14-game trip.

Capitals: Host Connor McDavid and Edmonton on Monday night.

