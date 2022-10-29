Arizona Coyotes’ Christian Fischer scores 1st 2 NHL goals at Mullett Arena

TEMPE — Mullett Arena opened for NHL action Friday and it started well for the home squad.

With 9:43 left in the first period, Arizona Coyotes right winger Christian Fischer placed the puck in the back of the net off a great pass from defenseman Troy Stetcher, scoring the first-ever NHL goal at Mullett Arena.

Stetcher and fellow defenseman Patrik Nemeth were awarded the first two assists in the arena’s NHL history.

Fischer was not done igniting the rowdy crowd decked out in Mullet wigs given out by the team.

They scored again with 4:32 left in the first period off of an assist by forward Jack McBain.

1 Fish, 2 Fish, Red Fish, Score Fish pic.twitter.com/Uq2kO7NjFu — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) October 29, 2022

Fischer would have for sure fired up the crowd again and the Mullet wigs would have hit the ice instead of hats if he had completed the hat trick with a third goal on the night.

Unfortunately for the Coyotes, though, they ultimately lost to the Jets 3-2 in overtime.

However, Arizona did at least earn one point in the team’s first game at its temporary arena for at least the next three seasons.