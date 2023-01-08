Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Week 18 score updates

The Arizona Cardinals face the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., in NFL Week 18, Arizona’s final game of the season. Follow our score updates and analysis on the game below.

The Cardinals’ 2022 season has finally, to the relief of many, come to an end. The team’s finale at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., has several implications.

For the Cardinals, it is the final game of longtime star NFL defensive lineman JJ Watt, who announced his retirement a few weeks ago. Watt is the player to watch Sunday for the Cardinals. He plays with so much emotion and this is an emotional day for Watt and his family.

Wide receiver AJ Green spoke to reporters this week about possible retirement. He’s also been to multiple Pro Bowls and been a top receiver in the NFL, and he might also be playing in his last game.

Beyond that, it's a waiting game to see what Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill decides to do

The game can be seen at 2:25 pm on Fox.

Chris Myers (play-by-play) and Robert Smith (analyst) will be in the broadcast booth.

Jen Hale will be the sideline reporter.

The 49ers are a 14-point favorite in the game.

The 49ers are -1200 on the money line in the game.

The Cardinals are +800.

The over/under for the game is set at 40 points.

Most sites are predicting that the 49ers will win the game, that they have San Francisco covering the point spread.

The Arizona Republic’s Jeremy Cluff Predicted a final score of 49ers 27, Cardinals 10 in his NFL Week 18 Picks and predictions.

