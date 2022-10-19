Arizona Cardinals vs New Orleans Saints Week 7 Game Preview

The Saints and Cardinals have played 30 times in the regular season, with the series tied 15-15. The Cardinals won the first three games in the series, including both played in 1968 when they were in the NFL Century division. The Saints won their first game against the Cardinals on Nov. 2, 1969, 51-42 at Busch Stadium. In another memorable contest, the Saints beat the Cardinals 14-0 on Dec. 8, 1974 in the team’s final contest played at Tulane Stadium: