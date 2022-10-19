Arizona Cardinals vs New Orleans Saints Week 7 Game Preview
CARDINALS vs. SAINTS SERIES HISTORY
The Saints and Cardinals have played 30 times in the regular season, with the series tied 15-15. The Cardinals won the first three games in the series, including both played in 1968 when they were in the NFL Century division. The Saints won their first game against the Cardinals on Nov. 2, 1969, 51-42 at Busch Stadium. In another memorable contest, the Saints beat the Cardinals 14-0 on Dec. 8, 1974 in the team’s final contest played at Tulane Stadium:
12/3/67 Loss, 20-31 | Busch Stadium 41,171
9/29/68 Loss, 20-21 | Tulane Stad. 79,021
10/27/68 Loss, 17-31 | Busch Stadium 45,476
11/2/69 Win, 51-42 | Busch Stadium 46,718
10/11/70 Loss, 17-24 | Busch Stadium 45,294
12/8/74 Win, 14-0 | Tulane Stad. 57,152
10/23/77 Loss,31-49 | Busch Stadium 48,417
10/5/80 Loss, 7-40 | Superdome 45,388
12/6/81 Loss, 3-30 | Busch Stadium 46,923
9/12/82 Loss, 7-21 | Superdome 58,673
9/4/83 Win, 28-17 | Superdome 60,430
9/23/84 Win, 34-24 | Superdome 58,723
12/8/85 Loss, 16-28 | Busch Stadium 29,527
11/16/86 Win, 16-7 | Busch Stadium 32,069
10/11/87 Loss, 19-24 | Busch Stadium 11,795
9/23/90 Win, 28-7 | Superdome 61,110
12/22/91 Win, 27-3 | Sun Devil Stad. 30,928
10/18/92 Win, 30-21 | Sun Devil Stad. 27,735
10/31/93 Win, 20-17 | Sun Devil Stad. 36,778
9/22/96 Loss, 14-28 | Superdome 34,316
12/14/97 Win, 27-10 | Superdome 45,517
12/20/98 Loss, 17-19 | Sun Devil Stad. 51,617
10/29/00 Win, 21-10 | Sun Devil Stad. 35,016
10/3/04 Loss, 10-34 | Sun Devil Stad. 28,109
12/16/07 Win, 31-24 | Superdome 70,007
10/10/10 Loss, 20-30 | Univ. Phoenix Stad. 62,621
9/22/13 Win, 31-7 | Superdome 73,057
9/13/15 Loss, 19-31 | Univ. Phoenix Stad. 62,903
12/18/16 Win, 48-41 | Univ. Phoenix Stad. 65,072
10/27/19 Win, 31-9 | Superdome 73,064