Arizona Cardinals vs New Orleans Saints Week 7 Game Preview

CARDINALS vs. SAINTS SERIES HISTORY

The Saints and Cardinals have played 30 times in the regular season, with the series tied 15-15. The Cardinals won the first three games in the series, including both played in 1968 when they were in the NFL Century division. The Saints won their first game against the Cardinals on Nov. 2, 1969, 51-42 at Busch Stadium. In another memorable contest, the Saints beat the Cardinals 14-0 on Dec. 8, 1974 in the team’s final contest played at Tulane Stadium:

12/3/67 Loss, 20-31 | Busch Stadium 41,171

9/29/68 Loss, 20-21 | Tulane Stad. 79,021

10/27/68 Loss, 17-31 | Busch Stadium 45,476

11/2/69 Win, 51-42 | Busch Stadium 46,718

10/11/70 Loss, 17-24 | Busch Stadium 45,294

12/8/74 Win, 14-0 | Tulane Stad. 57,152

10/23/77 Loss,31-49 | Busch Stadium 48,417

10/5/80 Loss, 7-40 | Superdome 45,388

12/6/81 Loss, 3-30 | Busch Stadium 46,923

9/12/82 Loss, 7-21 | Superdome 58,673

9/4/83 Win, 28-17 | Superdome 60,430

9/23/84 Win, 34-24 | Superdome 58,723

12/8/85 Loss, 16-28 | Busch Stadium 29,527

11/16/86 Win, 16-7 | Busch Stadium 32,069

10/11/87 Loss, 19-24 | Busch Stadium 11,795

9/23/90 Win, 28-7 | Superdome 61,110

12/22/91 Win, 27-3 | Sun Devil Stad. 30,928

10/18/92 Win, 30-21 | Sun Devil Stad. 27,735

10/31/93 Win, 20-17 | Sun Devil Stad. 36,778

9/22/96 Loss, 14-28 | Superdome 34,316

12/14/97 Win, 27-10 | Superdome 45,517

12/20/98 Loss, 17-19 | Sun Devil Stad. 51,617

10/29/00 Win, 21-10 | Sun Devil Stad. 35,016

10/3/04 Loss, 10-34 | Sun Devil Stad. 28,109

12/16/07 Win, 31-24 | Superdome 70,007

10/10/10 Loss, 20-30 | Univ. Phoenix Stad. 62,621

9/22/13 Win, 31-7 | Superdome 73,057

9/13/15 Loss, 19-31 | Univ. Phoenix Stad. 62,903

12/18/16 Win, 48-41 | Univ. Phoenix Stad. 65,072

10/27/19 Win, 31-9 | Superdome 73,064

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button