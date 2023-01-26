Arizona Cardinals Projected to Net Three Compensatory Picks in 2023 NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals have the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but their opportunities to draft a franchise player doesn’t stop there. Arizona could end up with eight total picks:

The Cardinals traded away their original fifth-round pick to acquire Cody Ford while also missing their seventh-round pick in the Trayvon Mullen trade. Arizona can more than make up for those absences with a handful of compensatory picks awarded from free agency last season.

OverTheCap’s Nick Korte projects the Cardinals to gain the following picks:

Third-Round Pick (Christian Kirk)

Fifth-Round Pick (Chandler Jones)

Sixth-Round Pick (Chase Edmonds)

Pro Football Focus recently put both Jones and Edmonds on their “worst free agent signings of 2022” list, which you can read about here.

That would put the Cardinals at a total of eight picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Only the Washington Commanders are projected a third-round pick alongside Arizona.

NFC West rivals Los Angeles have four projected picks coming their way, with San Francisco having three and Seattle with none.

These are merely projections, but OverTheCap is usually right on the money thanks to their detailed approach to their formula and sources within the league that’s familiar with certain language within the rules/mandates.

Follow All Cardinals on Facebook

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

Podcast: Cardinals Have Win-Win at Pick No. 3

Larry Fitzgerald Gives Glowing Endorsement for Dan Quinn

Bleacher Report Says Cardinals Aren’t Close to Postseason Next Year

Ranking Each Team’s Best Fit for Next Head Coach