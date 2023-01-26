Arizona Cardinals Projected to Net Three Compensatory Picks in 2023 NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals have the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but their opportunities to draft a franchise player doesn’t stop there. Arizona could end up with eight total picks:

The Cardinals traded away their original fifth-round pick to acquire Cody Ford while also missing their seventh-round pick in the Trayvon Mullen trade. Arizona can more than make up for those absences with a handful of compensatory picks awarded from free agency last season.

